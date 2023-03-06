Sheriff’s Report: Backcountry skiers rescued in Summit Park area

Summit County Search and Rescue was dispatched over the weekend to assist two skiers who became stuck in the backcountry.

Summit County Search and Rescue was deployed Sunday night to the backcountry above Summit Park to help locate two skiers. The pair became stuck in a bowl and were unable to get out. Crews evacuated the skiers, who were in good health, using snowmobiles.

Courtesy of Summit County Search and Rescue

Crews were deployed Sunday night to the Summit Park area, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The skiers had entered a bowl and were unable to get out due to faulty equipment and heavy snowfall.

Search and Rescue crews reached the skiers using snowmobiles and safely evacuated the pair, the report said. They were brought to the trailhead in good health. No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, March. 5, including reports of suspicious vehicles, assault and driving under the influence.

Sunday, March 5

A deputy was asked to contact a 28-year-old woman by phone about a previous argument she had with her boyfriend. While speaking with the woman, it was apparent that she was intoxicated and driving around. Deputies later located the woman inside her car near Ecker Hill Middle School. The woman confirmed she was under the influence of alcohol. She is an alcohol-restricted driver and requires an ignition interlock device, which was not installed. The woman was arrested on multiple charges.

Friday, March 3

Deputies were dispatched to the transit center following a report of a homeless man waving a knife. The man was detained by the Utah Highway Patrol. He was later released to a medical center after it was determined he did not commit a crime, and the complaint was based on third-party information. Deputies did not locate a knife in the vicinity.

Thursday, March 2

A truck was located in a snowbank off the roadway in Silver Creek. The man inside the vehicle showed several signs of impairment. He participated in a standard field sobriety test and failed. The man refused further testing and was taken into custody. The truck was towed.

Deputies observed a parked vehicle at the top of Utah Olympic Park. They made contact with the driver, who was found to be consuming alcohol. He participated in a field sobriety test as well as an alcohol breath test. Deputies determined the driver was under the legal limit to operate a vehicle. The driver contacted a friend to take him home. He was cited and released to a responsible party.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Deputies were dispatched to a fight in progress in Summit Park. A complainant said he was assaulted by a 39-year-old man. The County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for charges.

A domestic dispute was reported in Hoytsville. The 31-year-old suspect is on probation and admitted to drinking “a half pint of vodka.” Deputies arrested the man. He was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.