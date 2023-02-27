Sheriff’s Report: Bear Hollow man arrested twice in one day

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A 50-year-old man in Bear Hollow was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies over the weekend – and again within eight hours.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of domestic violence on Sunday that resulted in the man’s arrest, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was later released from jail and violated a release agreement by returning to the address where he was arrested, according to the report. He also attempted to contact the victim by phone.

Deputies attempted to locate the man at a hotel in Newpark. He spotted them and fled on foot. Deputies were unable to follow him because they were locked out, the report said. The man then contacted Summit County Dispatch, who gave him several commands to exit the building. The man refused.

He eventually left the locked building and was taken into custody by deputies for the second time. The man faces additional charges.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 26, including reports of driving under the influence, assault and vandalism.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Deputies responded to a fight in progress in Peoa. They made contact with two parties, who said a third individual had been drinking alcohol at their residence all day. The man then became physically aggressive. The reporting parties were able to get the suspect to the ground and detained him until deputies arrived on the scene. The man was arrested.

A vehicle with a headlight out was parked blocking a residential driveway in Coalville. The driver made a U-turn and stopped in the roadway. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and observed signs of impairment from the driver. They conducted a standardized field sobriety test and determined the driver was under the influence. The individual was arrested.

Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Interstate 80 that was unable to stay in the lane and was traveling too fast for the conditions. The vehicle almost crashed and deputies initiated a traffic stop. The strong smell of alcohol was present on the driver’s breath. The driver performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken to the Summit County Jail.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Deputies observed a vehicle parked strangely in Kimball Junction. It was discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Park City on Friday. The Park City Police Department was notified and responded to the scene. The vehicle’s registered owner took possession of it.

A person, known to deputies, with warrants was located at a gas station in Kimball Junction. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and arrested the man on active warrants out of Salt Lake and Summit counties. The vehicle was towed.

Deputies were dispatched to Silver Creek for an intoxicated man making threats. The man showed clear signs of intoxication and was uncooperative when deputies arrived. He was determined to be a danger to others due to his state. The man was taken into custody.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Deputies initiated a traffic stop in Oakley for speeding. They detected the strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle while speaking with the driver. A subsequent probable cause search revealed small amounts of marijuana and a pipe. The driver was issued a citation and released.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Deputies observed multiple items for using narcotics in plain view during a traffic stop in Wanship. The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested. He faces several charges.

During a traffic stop in the Snyderville Basin, deputies determined the driver, a 34-year-old man, and the passenger, a 36-year-old woman, had multiple warrants. It was discovered that both occupants were in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were taken into custody.

Monday, Feb. 20

A bus stop in the Snyderville Basin was vandalized. One of the front windows was broken. A High Valley Transit worker noticed the damage around noon on Monday. Deputies have no leads.

A Coalville man reported he purchased an ATV from an individual, and the seller refused to provide a title. Deputies responded to the man’s home and discovered the ATV had been reported stolen. The registered owners were notified. The Coalville man identified the individual as a Duchesne County man. Deputies were working to obtain more suspect information.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on I-80 for speeding. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was found to have two active warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody.

A vehicle was stopped for speeding in Kamas. Deputies noticed the driver was acting unusual and had a K9 sniff the vehicle. The K9 indicated narcotics were present, launching a search. Deputies located approximately 45 pills suspected to be fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. One male occupant was found to have multiple active warrants. A total of three occupants were taken into custody on drug-related charges, including possession with intent to distribute.