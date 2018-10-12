Sheriff’s report: BMW stolen from woman’s home in Summit Park

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 7, including a report of a stolen vehicle.

Sunday, Oct. 7

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Deputies stopped a speeding vehicle in Kamas and noticed a mason jar in the center console. The driver admitted the jar contained marijuana and was cited for possession. She was released.

Employees at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin contacted dispatch after hearing a man and a woman arguing. The woman left prior to deputies' arrival. But, the man allegedly had a video showing her kicking and hitting him. When she returned she admitted hitting the man. She was arrested under suspicion of assault.

A man contacted dispatch after his 16-year-old daughter told him she was involved in a car accident. Deputies located the vehicle on its side, but were unable to find the girl.

A flatbed trailer was stolen from a home in the Basin.

Friday, Oct. 5

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in Pinebrook. Deputies were unable to determine who the primary aggressor was and both parties agreed to separate for the night.

A white mountain bike was taken from a home in Coalville.

When deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 248, they could smell a drug presumed to be marijuana. The driver and passenger were cited for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

A woman's purse was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked near a trailhead in the Basin.

Thursday, Oct. 4

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a South Summit home. A man went to a neighbor's house after he allegedly had a fight with his wife. The woman was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

When a Basin man received an alert about a fraudulent purchase from his credit card company, he realized items were missing from his truck. He found the doors had been locked and his keys were missing. His card was used at businesses in Kimball Junction and Clearfield. Another vehicle was burglarized on the same street. A woman's vehicle registration had been taken. Investigations were underway in both cases.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

A checkbook and the titles to two vehicles were taken from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked on a North Summit road. The suspect tried to use the checkbook to cash a check. An investigation was underway.

A woman's vehicle was stolen from her home in the Basin. Several charges were made on her credit card and police officers later found her vehicle in Evanston, Wyoming.

Monday, Oct. 1

No significant incidents were reported.