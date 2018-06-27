Sheriff’s Report: Break-in reported at a business in Kimball Junction

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, June 18, and Sunday, June 24, including a break-in at a business in the Kimball Junction area.

Sunday, June 24

After deputies made contact with the occupants of a suspicious vehicle in Oakley, they discovered the driver and a passenger had outstanding warrants. They were arrested for the outstanding warrants and under suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, June 23

Dispatch received a report after a vehicle hit a fence post and then crashed into some trees in South Summit. The driver allegedly tried to drive away before two people were able to pull him out of the vehicle and take his keys. The man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and assault.

Friday, June 22

No significant incidents were reported.

Thursday, June 21

The owner of a home in the Basin contacted dispatch after discovering that a woman had moved into the home without her permission. Deputies found the woman asleep on the floor and arrested her under suspicion of intoxication and trespassing.

Wednesday, June 20

Dispatch received notification of a glass break at a business in the Kimball Junction area. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a large hole had been cut into a glass window. Video surveillance showed a male suspect inside the store. An investigation was underway.

Tuesday, June 19

No significant incidents were reported.

Monday, June 18

No significant incidents were reported.