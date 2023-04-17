Sheriff’s Report: Burglary in progress reported in Silver Summit

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A Silver Summit woman who returned to her home on Saturday called the Summit County Sheriff’s Office after witnessing an attempted burglary.

The woman pulled into her garage on Old Ranch Road and sat in her vehicle long enough for a motion-activated light to turn off, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. While she was still inside the car, an unknown male suspect – believed to be around 16 years old – entered the woman’s garage.

The woman watched the suspect walk through her garage with a flashlight and take an e-bike. However, he became aware of her presence and dropped the e-bike by the road. The suspect then fled in a dark colored truck or SUV, according to the report.

Deputies and other law enforcement circled the area in search of the suspect, but did not locate him. They were unable to obtain video surveillance or latent prints.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a few other calls between Monday, April 10 and Sunday, April 16 including reports of a stuck vehicle, mail theft and drugs.

Sunday, April 16

Summit County Search and Rescue was paged out for a vehicle stuck in the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir area. Crews arrived and retrieved the family.

Deputies arrested three people on mail theft and drug-related charges. A Kia Sportage was seen driving on Kilby Road and began traveling eastbound on Interstate 80. The driver then turned off the vehicle lights, leading deputies to initiate a traffic stop. K9 Spike alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics during the stop prompting a search of the vehicle. Deputies located narcotics, drug paraphernalia and stolen mail from Pinebrook and the surrounding area. The three occupants were arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on numerous charges. The vehicle was impounded.

Saturday, April 15

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-80 near mile marker 143 for a tail light violation. The driver was found to have an active warrant out of Colorado. The individual agreed to a vehicle search, which revealed a small amount of cocaine. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.