Sheriff’s Report: Burglary suspect likely scaled balconies to steal more than $300,000 worth of items

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $300,000 worth of items were stolen from a Kimball Junction condominium.

Deputies were dispatched to a burglary on Jan. 17 after someone returned to their third-floor condo on Powderwood Dr. and discovered the back sliding-glass door was open, and the front door was unsecured, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The complainant learned two rooms had been ransacked and a small safe from the master bedroom was missing. The safe contained an estimated $250,000 in cash and around $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The initial investigation determined the suspect scaled the outside balconies of the two lower units and entered the third-floor condo through the sliding balcony door, which did not have a functioning lock. According to the report, the suspect likely went into the master bedroom and took the safe, covered it with a blanket, and exited through the front door.

Further evidence suggests the suspect may have carried the safe down a stairwell and into the ground-level parking garage.

The case remains open as deputies await building surveillance. They planned to follow up.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 22, including reports of vehicle burglaries, retail theft and drugs.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Deputies received a report that a shoplifter was in custody at a Kimball Junction business. The shoplifter skipped scanning approximately $28 worth of items while paying for others. The 21-year-old Park City man admitted to intentionally covering the barcode while scanning. He was issued a citation for retail theft and released.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Summit County Search and Rescue was contacted to assist a motorist in Coalville. The complainant was cow elk hunting and became stuck in deep snow. Search and Rescue was able to retrieve the individual without incident.

A woman reported she left a camp trailer in the Walmart parking lot for three weeks and found it missing on Friday. She contacted a towing company, which did not have the trailer. She described it as a silver 1969 Fireball camp trailer with red curtains. The woman explained she purchased the trailer, but did not transfer the title into her name. She was not able to provide the VIN at the time. Deputies planned to follow up.

Employees at an Outlets Park City store reported a retail theft had occurred 10 minutes prior. A man and woman entered the store, and the woman picked out a backpack and tote bag. The pair met at the front of the store, reviewed their selections and exited the store without paying. Deputies circulated the area but were unable to locate the suspects. The total value of the items taken was around $1,110.

Friday, Jan. 20

Deputies were dispatched to Coalville to assist with a medical call. A man said he returned from work to find his 48-year-old, live-in girlfriend of 10 years unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Dispatch advised that he refused to start CPR stating that the woman was pale, cold and “obviously deceased.” Medical personnel and deputies also determined the woman was dead after arriving. Deputies took a statement from the boyfriend and maintained a crime scene log. The woman’s doctor said he would not sign the death certificate as attended. The scene was photographed and evidence was taken. The case remains active and will be forwarded to investigators, but the death did not appear to be suspicious. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

A minivan with no rear registration was observed driving quickly through a roundabout in Jeremy Ranch. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and the 38-year-old Draper man informed them he had warrants for his arrest. After an investigation, deputies determined the man had a no-bail warrant and several active felony warrants. He was arrested.

Thursday, Jan. 19

An unknown suspect broke a car window and stole a backpack sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday in Pinebrook. Deputies have no leads.

An unknown suspect entered a vehicle while it was parked in Pinebrook sometime overnight. The car was not damaged, but a wallet was stolen from the vehicle. There are no investigative leads.

A man reported his Jeep Wrangler had been broken into and the ignition had been punched with a screwdriver that was still inside the vehicle. The car was parked in a Kimball Junction garage. The incident is likely linked to an auto theft and vehicle burglary that occurred earlier in January. The case remains active and deputies planned to follow up.

Deputies performed a records check on a Dodge Magnum seen driving around the Snyderville Basin area and discovered the registered owner, a 51-year-old St. George man, had a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle was seen traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 141. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and deployed K9 Spike, who indicated that he smelled narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed small amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

A 30-year-old Tollgate man was arrested following a domestic violence incident.

A suspicious vehicle was located in the Outlets Park City parking lot. Deputies made contact with a 37-year-old Herriman man and discovered he had a felony warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop near Canyons Village after a records check revealed the registered owner had an active warrant out of Summit County. The driver, a 45-year-old Park City man, was confirmed as the wanted individual. When he exited his vehicle, a glass jar of marijuana fell out. A subsequent search revealed small amounts of marijuana, THC products and drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested for his warrant and faces other charges related to possession.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Identity theft was reported in Pinebrook. A woman said she received a call from a bank in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 6 informing her that an account was opened using her social security number. The woman claimed it was fraud and visited the Federal Trade Commission website to file a report. She was working with credit bureaus to have it removed from her credit, and was informed that she should report the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have no suspects.

Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle was traveling northbound on Homestead Road as another vehicle driving southbound attempted to make a left-hand turn into a Jeremy Ranch store. The vehicle making the turn collided with the other car. No injuries occurred.

A woman reported a vehicle was burglarized at Run-a-Muk dog park. The car had its rear window broken and a purse was removed. Credit card charges were made at a nearby Kimball Junction business, but security footage was not available at the time.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Kimball Junction for a registration that expired nearly six years ago. The vehicle was also found to have no insurance. The driver was the registered owner of the vehicle. He was issued a citation for the violations and the car was impounded.

Monday, Jan. 16

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with several weather-related accidents on state roads.

A man reported he lost a handgun while looking at homes in Silver Creek about a week ago. The handgun was listed as missing.