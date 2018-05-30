Sheriff’s report: Caller claims to be lieutenant with Summit County Sheriff’s Office

A woman received a phone call over the weekend from someone who identified themselves as Lt. Alan Siddoway, with the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The caller claimed the woman missed jury duty and a warrant had been issued for her arrest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman told deputies she recognized that the situation was a scam and immediately went to the Sheriff's Office to file a report after receiving the phone call. She said she has given $3,000 to someone over the phone in the past.

The Sheriff's Office issued a warning on social media to alert people of the scam. The call shows a Park City number or an actual number from the Sheriff's Office.

The caller tells people they need to pay a fine for missed jury duty with gift cards. The Sheriff's Office emphasized that law enforcement would never ask for money over the phone or threaten arrest if a payment is not received.

To report a fraudulent phone call or learn more information about similar scams, call the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 435-615-3600.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 21, and Monday, May 28, including two burglaries.

Monday, May 28, 2018

Dispatch received a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin. The woman was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on the Mirror Lake Highway and arrested the passenger for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of possession of paraphernalia.

Sunday, May 27

When dispatch received a report of a domestic violence suspect in a vehicle, deputies were able to locate the 2005 Ford Explorer traveling west on Interstate 80. The man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of assault, driving on a suspended license, open container, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, May 26

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in a Snyderville Basin neighborhood and arrested a woman under suspicion of domestic violence assault and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Tools and a large compressor were taken from a home under construction in the Basin. It was the second time the home had been burglarized. An investigation was underway.

Friday, May 25

No significant incidents were reported.

Thursday, May 24

A woman was booked into the Summit County Jail for an outstanding $50,000 warrant for charges that include burglary and three counts of child kidnapping.

Several people caught a man trying to steal a bike in the Kimball Junction area and held him until deputies arrived. He admitted to deputies that he took the bike and was arrested under suspicion of theft.

Dispatch received a report of a man trespassing on a North Summit property after the homeowner told him to leave several times. The man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of trespassing.

Wednesday, May 23

A woman contacted dispatch when her son and daughter-in-law were fighting at their North Summit home. The woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and the man was arrested under suspicion of assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child and intoxication.

Tuesday, May 22

When law enforcement officials from another agency stopped a vehicle on a Basin road, the passenger moved into the driver's seat and fled in the vehicle, initiating a pursuit. Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office later located him attempting to enter a home in the Basin. He was arrested under suspicion of interfering with an arresting officer. The case was under investigation.

Monday, May 21

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on S.R. 224 for a taillight violation and discovered the smell of marijuana. Deputies issued the driver a misdemeanor citation for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was released.