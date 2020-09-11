Sheriff’s Report: Child carrying teddy bear found walking along I-80

A child carrying a teddy bear was found walking on Interstate 80 on Sunday, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 9-year-old’s parents had called the Sheriff’s Office after discovering the child missing from their home, according to the report.

After checking surveillance cameras, they saw that the child had walked out of the front door of the home on Pinebrook Road.

Shortly after the parents called, another person notified deputies that a child was walking around the Newpark area in pajamas. Deputies, Park City Police Department officers and Utah Highway Patrol troopers searched the area but didn’t find the child.

A third person later called to report the child walking on the interstate north of Kimball Junction.

Deputies found the child in good health walking on Interstate 80 eastbound and reunited the family.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 6, including several traffic accidents and a man threatening to kill his brother-in-law.

Sunday, Sept. 6

A woman reported she had been assaulted at her Bitner Road home and that the person responsible had threatened her afterward. A responding deputy photographed the injuries and indicated charges would be screened by the County Attorney’s Office.

A vehicle stopped at the red light at Ute Boulevard and S.R. 224 was rear-ended by another vehicle. The occupants in the vehicle that was struck said they were injured and drove themselves to the hospital.

A 60-year-old Park City woman lost control of the vehicle she was driving in Jeremy Ranch, coming to rest on boulders on the side of the road. She refused medical transport and her husband came to the scene of the accident.

A man reported a small utility trailer was stolen from the condominium complex where he lives on Pinebrook Boulevard. Deputies indicated they didn’t have information about a suspect but that they listed the trailer on a federal database of stolen goods.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Summit County Search and Rescue mounted patrollers responded to Peter Lake in the Uinta Mountains after receiving an SOS call from a satellite communication device. Rescuers also responded to the South Fork area of Weber Canyon for overdue ATV users, who were located in good health.

Deputies investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash on Weber Canyon Road. A 19-year-old Salt Lake City man said he swerved to avoid a deer and crashed into a tree, overturning his vehicle.

Deputies responded to a Coalville hotel when a 911 call was cut off after dispatchers heard a brief argument. A 47-year-old Salt Lake City man was upset when his 45-year-old wife went to a hotel room with two men she met at the hotel. He pounded on the door and escorted her out. Deputies determined no domestic violence had occurred, though the woman was uncooperative about who called 911.

Deputies investigated a suspected incident of domestic violence at an apartment near Canyons Village. One man said he had a female guest over and when he was about to fall asleep, a man claiming to be her boyfriend broke the bedroom window. The woman claimed she and her boyfriend left the apartment after someone broke the window. Deputies indicated there was not enough evidence to indicate a crime had occurred.

Friday, Sept. 4

Deputies indicated they would follow up on a case of suspected domestic violence after a man reported he and his wife had fought. Deputies did not locate the couple near where the fight occurred in the Manorlands in the Uinta Mountains, and the wife later reported the husband was the primary aggressor.

A driver was cited for hitting a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk at Glenwild Drive and Bitner Road. The 61-year-old West Jordan man who was driving said he was checking his phone while stopped at a stop sign and then rolled slowly into the pedestrian. The victim, a 66-year-old Park City man, had cuts to his hand, arm and knee but did not go to the hospital.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Deputies patrolled near Ecker Hill Middle School when school started because of threats from the previous night.

A 28-year-old Francis man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence assault after brandishing a gun and threatening to kill his brother-in-law. The two men argued and the 27-year-old brother-in-law put the man into a headlock to stop him from hitting him. The suspect then went to the garage and took a handgun from his luggage and went to the kitchen and threatened to kill his brother-in-law. The man was booked into jail without incident.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

A man reported his homemade single-axle trailer was stolen from near Pinebrook Road overnight. It didn’t have a serial number and wasn’t licensed. Deputies indicated they didn’t have suspect information and would refer the case to the Investigations Division.

A 34-year-old Park City woman reported that she was being harassed by her brother-in-law after telling his fiance that he had been cheating on her, and telling the girlfriend about the fiance. She said she was pursuing a civil stalking injunction and wanted the case documented, and added that his comments on her public social media pages might be affecting her business.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

A woman reported she had lost her wallet at a Kimball Junction grocery store and while she was speaking with deputies, someone used two of her credit cards to purchase $3,300 worth of merchandise at the Walmart nearby. Deputies indicated the case was still active and that they would follow up to review surveillance footage.

A 28-year-old Park City man was too drunk to participate in field sobriety tests after deputies responded to a report of a truck that had hit a stop sign on Olympic Parkway. The man was cited for DUI after deputies tested his blood at the Summit County Jail.

Monday, Aug. 31

Deputies investigated a report of domestic violence between a Park City married couple. The woman admitted to hitting the man in the face after he swore at one of their daughters. The man agreed to stay at a hotel for the night. Deputies indicated that the cause would be screened for charges by the County Attorney’s Office.

Deputies investigating an abandoned vehicle in a church parking lot near Marion found that it had been stolen out of West Valley City and contacted the registered owner.

A 62-year-old Samak man died in his home. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

A Kimball Junction business reported that two women stole shoes and left in an SUV. The employees were unable to provide a license plate number.