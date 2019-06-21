Sheriff’s Report: Construction equipment worth $30,000-$40,000 stolen from Kilby Road worksite

An estimated $30,000-$40,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a worksite in Gorgoza Park sometime Sunday evening into Monday morning.

According to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the site manager called deputies and said someone had cut the padlock on the south entrance of the site on Kilby Road then entered or broke into containers or buildings owned by eight separate construction companies.

A list of the stolen equipment includes a sawzall, a walk-behind saw, laser equipment and a power tool estimated to be worth $12,000. Deputies believe some of the construction equipment was used to load stolen items. The agency was investigating the incident.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 10, and Sunday, June 16, including recovering more than six pounds of methamphetamine.

Sunday, June 16

Deputies recovered 6.2 pounds of methamphetamine after a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 told deputies he was on his way to buy drugs. He then described the vehicle he was going to meet and where he was going to meet it, and deputies found and searched the vehicle. The K9 search also found drug paraphernalia and smaller amounts of methamphetamine.

A 19-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado, man was arrested for reckless driving and DUI after telling deputies he had consumed methamphetamine a few hours earlier. Multiple people called the police to report the man was driving the wrong way on S.R. 40, and deputies found him in the center median. The case is related to the large meth bust earlier that same day.

Saturday, June 15

Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Francis man for suspicion of DUI after one of his neighbors called the police when he saw the man almost hit a parked trailer on River Bluffs Drive then crash into the steps in his garage as he was parking. After submitting to field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested. He was also allegedly driving on a denied license and had multiple warrants for his arrest.

A 31-year-old Coalville man was taken to a medical clinic after being found unresponsive behind the wheel of a truck that had struck an iron gate at the end of a long driveway on East Border Station Road. The driver consented to a blood draw and the County Attorney’s Office planned to screen the case for a possible DUI charge.

A woman answered the door on West Canyons Resort Drive with multiple injuries to her face, neck and body, and deputies arrested the man who was in the room with her for aggravated assault and domestic violence. The woman had initially called 911 and was out of breath while telling dispatch she hadn’t meant to place the call before hanging up. A 36-year-old Park City man involved in the incident had scratches to his face, but deputies determined he was the aggressor in the altercation.

Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Heber City woman after receiving a call from her estranged daughter that the woman was following her in a car and she was scared. The woman had multiple active state warrants and a federal warrant from Tennessee.

Friday, June 14

Two laptops were stolen out of a vehicle parked at Rob’s Trailhead in Bear Hollow. The rear passenger window was smashed, but a purse one of the hikers had hidden was left undisturbed.

After a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Parkview Drive trailhead, one of the owner’s credit cards was used at a Walmart in West Valley City. Deputies planned to review surveillance video.

A West Coast road trip took an ugly turn when the driver ordered one of his passengers out of the car then hit her with the vehicle when she attempted to get back in. Deputies found the 55-year-old Heber City woman lying in the road at 1612 Ute Blvd., and she was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were minor. The woman said the travelers were on their way from Colorado to the West Coast and had begun to argue when the driver told her to get out of the car. As he began to leave, she ran toward the vehicle, hit the passenger side mirror, and fell to the ground. The driver, a friend of the victim, had yet to be identified.

Wednesday, June 12

A Mountain Top Drive trash-can argument went over the line on Wednesday, with one neighbor dumping trash in another neighbor’s driveway over an apparent dispute about the proper use of garbage cans. Deputies decided not to file charges after watching a cellphone video of the incident, which included a possible attempted assault. One neighbor complained of arm pain but did not request medical attention. No word on which neighbor cleaned up the trash.

Deputies arrested a man they found sitting in an allegedly stolen vehicle outside the Panda Express in Kimball Junction after they had been called to the site to deal with an intoxicated person. When they arrived, they found a person who matched the description in an SUV looking for his keys. They could also see several hospital ID tags in the vehicle, and when they reached out to the area hospital, a doctor said he’d reported his vehicle stolen three hours prior. The suspect was booked into the Summit County Jail on several charges.

A 39-year-old Washington man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after becoming belligerent during a traffic stop near S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. Deputies pulled the man over for lane travel violations, and conducted field sobriety tests after smelling alcohol. Once the man was in jail, deputies obtained a warrant to draw his blood.

A gun, laptop and cash were taken from a woman’s vehicle after she had parked at the Willow Creek dog park on Split Rail Lane. She said she was gone for about 15 minutes and discovered that backpack missing, as well as a second bag that contained clothes. There are cameras near where the woman parked, and the Sheriff’s Office was working the case.

Tuesday, June 11

A woman came back from a walk on the Coalville Rail Trail to find the passenger window of her vehicle shattered and her backpack missing. She said she had been gone for about an hour, and her backpack contained her rock climbing equipment.

Monday, June 10

An alleged domestic assault drew deputies to Glenwild Monday night. A woman claimed that her estranged husband hit her hand during an argument. He told a different story, and deputies did not find physical evidence of an assault. A witness said he had not witnessed physical violence, but did observe a verbal argument. The County Attorney’s Office planned to screen the case for potential charges.