Sheriff’s report: Construction worker out $3,000 in gift card scam

A construction worker was scammed out of nearly $3,000 after sending gift card information to a man he thought was his boss, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man initially received an email from his employer’s email address asking for his phone number, which he provided. The employee and the scammer then conversed via text.

The scammer asked the employee to buy $2,800 in gift cards to an online retailer and to transfer the numbers to him over the phone, which the man did.

The employee later contacted his boss, who told him he had been scammed.

Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division. Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright has said that once gift card numbers have been transferred, they can be very difficult to trace.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 10, including multiple incidents of domestic violence and financial scams..

Friday, Feb. 7

A Coalville woman informed deputies her ex-boyfriend had transferred money from her savings account into his. She indicated she would give deputies documentation from the bank’s fraud department. Deputies indicated they unsuccessfully attempted to contact the man but would continue to follow up and would forward the case to the County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Thursday, Feb. 6

A Coalville woman reported that she had been choked and repeatedly punched by her boyfriend. Deputies indicated they photographed physical evidence including bruising on her neck, arms and legs. They unsuccessfully attempted to locate the 55-year-old man, but indicated the case would remain open and be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for charges including domestic violence aggravated assault.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

A 41-year-old Lake Point woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault after punching her boyfriend in the face at Canyons Village home. A group had been drinking and a fight broke out when someone changed the music on another person’s phone. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

A 35-year-old man kicked in his sister’s door during an argument that occurred when he had stopped taking medication for a mental health disease. He was transported to the hospital and was not booked into jail. Deputies indicated the 29-year-old woman was referred to the victim’s advocate and that charges would be screened through the County Attorney’s Office.

Monday, Feb. 3

Deputies conducted a K-9 sniff at South Summit High School.

A landlord was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after choking a tenant on the East Side. The 23-year-old victim had visible marks on his neck, and the 47-year-old Heber man agreed to meet deputies at the Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked into jail.