Sheriff’s report: Cops called over dog being off leash around children





An argument over a dog being off-leash near the Canyons Village base area led a woman to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, according to an agency report.

The altercation centered on the dog being off its leash around children. The woman reported the argument escalated and that a 26-year-old Park City man had pushed her 38-year-old husband. Deputies indicated there was no physical evidence of the altercation, that the suspect refused to give a written statement and that the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for possible assault charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 11, and Sunday, May 17, including several incidents of domestic violence and a hit-and-run on Weber Canyon Road.

Sunday, May 17

Support Local Journalism Donate



A 64-year-old Oakley woman was hit by a Mercedes-Benz SUV while walking her dog on Weber Canyon Road, sending her tumbling down an embankment and leading to cuts and hip pain. The woman said she did not require medical attention and did not provide further information about the suspect, whom deputies were unable to locate.

A 39-year-old Park City woman fled when her boyfriend called 911 after she had shoved him and slapped him on the side of his head during an argument. Deputies indicated there was physical evidence to support the man’s claim that he had been hit and that they searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Deputies further indicated the case would remain active and that they would screen a charge of domestic violence assault with the County Attorney’s Office.

Saturday, May 16

A fight between girlfriend and boyfriend at a Canyon’s Village home led to a 21-year-old Texas man’s arrest after he took the woman’s phone from her three times while she tried to call her sister and 911 for help. The verbal argument was about the couple’s relationship status and when the woman started to pack her things to leave, the man would not let her. He was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence interference with a communication device.

Deputies responded to a family fight in Francis, but the fight did not turn physical and the husband and wife agreed to give each other space for the rest of the evening.

Friday, May 15

A 52-year-old Park City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after she failed field sobriety tests. Deputies approached a suspicious vehicle in Kimball Junction and when they contacted the driver, they smelled alcohol, and a later search revealed an open container. The woman was booked into the Summit County Jail.

A 32-year-old Oakley man was arrested at the request of the Bountiful Police Department after an incident of domestic violence that had occurred there earlier in the week. Deputies were on their way to keep the peace during the transfer of a child between parents when they were notified there was a protective order on the man that had not yet been served. The child was safely transferred between parents, deputies served the protective order and took the man to the county line, where he was transferred to the Bountiful Police Department.

A woman reported her Dodge SUV was stolen by two men her father hired for landscaping work. The man had taken the truck to the Salt Lake Valley to pick up the two men when they took the truck from him. Deputies indicated the truck had been listed on a national database of stolen goods.

Thursday, May 14

A 50-year-old Coalville man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and assault after deputies determined he had assaulted his sister and brother-in-law in a dispute over a property line. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, May 13

A woman requested deputies keep the peace while she collected her things at a Pinebrook home, telling them her boyfriend had assaulted her three separate times. Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to contact the boyfriend to obtain a statement and indicated the woman was not cooperative. Deputies further indicated the case was still open and that a deputy would follow up.

Monday, May 11

A Park City man was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order after sending several texts to his ex-girlfriend. Deputies contacted the man at his workplace in Park City and booked him into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 after a registration check showed a statewide warrant out of Tooele County for the registered owner. Deputies found an empty beer can on the passenger side floor and that the driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Deputies told the driver about the warrant, then cited and released the driver.