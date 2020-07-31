Sheriff’s report: Deputies arrest 26-year-old for suspected voyeurism after parents find him on roof





A 26-year-old Coalville man was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism involving a child after he was discovered on his neighbor’s roof where he was suspected of attempting to look into a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was getting ready for bed when she heard footsteps on the roof and heard the man knock. She turned out the lights in her room and ran downstairs to tell her parents, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man had attended a barbecue at his neighbors’ house earlier in the evening, according to the affidavit, and later climbed on the roof.

The man attempted to flee by jumping off the roof, but the girl’s parents were able to make contact with him. He denied spying on the girl.

Deputies indicated the screen had been pried away from the victim’s window and arrested the man, booking him into the Summit County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, July 20, and Sunday, July 26, including a string of car burglaries near Kimball Junction early in the week and a car crash in Coalville that ended up with two women in the hospital and a recommendation for felony DUI charges for one driver.

Sunday, July 26

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to Island Lake near the Crystal Lake trailhead for a report of a medical situation. The patient was evacuated via helicopter before Search and Rescue arrived and mounted patrols were able to assist the patient’s family members in retrieving gear and bringing it back to the trailhead.

Saturday, July 25

A man reported someone had entered his vehicle and stolen a handgun and his wallet. Deputies indicated that the man canceled the credit cards before they were used and that they listed the gun on a federal database for stolen goods.

Deputies responded to a junk yard near Interstate 80 for a report of vandalism to multiple structures on the property, including a house. The person gave deputies surveillance footage and reported that it did not appear that anything had been stolen, but that certain items were arranged in a way that indicated someone might come back to steal them. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A 54-year-old Marion man was cited for disorderly conduct after nearly hitting a 13-year-old neighbor with a vehicle and screaming at another boy for lighting fireworks. The boys’ father, a 51-year-old Marion man, reported the interaction to the Sheriff’s Office and was cited for reckless burning because of the fireworks ban in place. Deputies indicated the case was active and would be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office for further charges.

Friday, July 24

The Sheriff’s Office received 11 calls related to fireworks, which were banned in unincorporated areas of the county for the Pioneer Day holiday because of wildfire concerns.

A Cove Canyon homeowner told deputies a car that had been sitting outside of his home had sped away with its lights off when he turned on his porch light, with the two men inside throwing multiple items out of the windows. Deputies returned the property, much of it business cards and membership cards, to its owners.

Thursday, July 23

Deputies referred three teens to juvenile court after finding drugs in a car that had been involved in an accident on Border Station Road in Coalville. The driver, a 17-year-old Coalville boy, was not impaired but was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. He and the two Hoytsville 15-year-olds were cleared by medical personnel and released to their parents.

A 47-year-old Texas man was cited for assault and disorderly conduct after pushing and spitting on his boss in Summit Park. The 44-year-old Kamas man had hired the Texan to be a ranch hand, but the man quit after the boss initiated a conversation about the man’s poor job performance.

Deputies received a report of a protective order violation via text message and indicated they would follow up.

Wednesday, July 22

Summit County Search and Rescue requested and received aerial medical support after receiving an emergency activation message, but the victim reported he had sent the emergency message accidentally.

A person reported the license plate had been stolen from a vehicle in Bear Hollow. Deputies indicated the case might be related to a similar one in the area and listed the plate on a national database of stolen goods.

Deputies arrested three locals involved in the theft of three computers and two laptop bags from an office in Newpark after one of the workers recognized a suspect from surveillance footage. Deputies located the person walking nearby and soon arrested the two others. Two of the suspects, aged 26 and 44, are Park City residents, while the third, a 39-year-old man, is from Wanship. The stolen items were returned to the business.

A 60-year-old Coalville woman was cited for felony DUI after she failed to negotiate a turn on Chalk Creek Road, overcorrected and then crashed into another vehicle, which was traveling in the opposite direction. Both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles and required medical care. The 51-year-old Coalville woman driving the other vehicle suffered a broken shoulder.

A 36-year-old Ogden woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to have an interlock device on a vehicle she was driving and having an outstanding warrant after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious woman in a broken down vehicle on Upper Setting Road in the Uinta mountains. The woman was booked into the Summit County Jail and the vehicle was towed.

A 1996 Honda Accord was stolen from a parking lot in the Canyons Village base area. Deputies indicated the vehicle was listed on a national database of stolen goods and that they did not have leads or a suspect but that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Monday, July 20

A business on Homestead Road was burglarized sometime in the preceding two weeks, with the victim reporting a computer and a bicycle had been stolen. Deputies indicated the business had been vacant for some time because of the pandemic and that they did not have a suspect.

Deputies found a bumper and license plate in the middle of S.R. 32. They followed up to the registered owner’s address and found a vehicle with substantial damage to its front end. The man reported he had hit a deer, but deputies found no evidence of that. They indicated that if a hit-and-run were reported in the area, it might be connected to this case.

A Kimball Junction man reported that sometime in the prior week his storage locker had been broken into and two electric scooters had been stolen. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A man reported his trailer had been burglarized overnight in Jeremy Ranch, with the stolen items including a generator and multiple tools. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A woman reported that her vehicle had been burglarized overnight at an housing complex near Outlets Park City. She said that her proof of insurance and the car’s title and registration had been taken. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.