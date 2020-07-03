Sheriff’s report: Deputies crash 100-person party in the Uintas





Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were uninvited guests at a 100-person party in the Uintas Saturday night after receiving a call for a very large gathering near the Mirror Lake Highway, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to find 60 vehicles parked along the road near Washington Lake. There were lights strung through trees and loud music playing and about 100 campers drinking and having a good time, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

It appeared as though someone had organized the party, Wright said, and there were several generators set up to supply power for music and lights.

Deputies spoke with several attendees but did not observe anyone doing anything illegal.

Deputies later informed the U.S. Forest Service of what they had seen because the party was so large, according to the report.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 22, and Sunday, June 28, including multiple thefts from vehicles in Summit Park and a possible $10,500 scam involving an undelivered excavator in Samak.

Thursday, June 25

A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Kilby Road overnight, and one of the credit cards incurred more than $800 in charges at Smith’s. Deputies indicated they had no information to lead to a suspect and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A thief cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Silver Creek auto-repair business. Deputies indicated there was no evidence left at the scene.

Wednesday, June 24

A 14-year-old girl was repeatedly approached by a man in a vehicle who asked her if she needed a ride near Kilby Road and Aspen Drive in Summit Park. The man drove away after the girl’s mother arrived in the area, and deputies indicated neither the vehicle nor its driver had been identified.

A man reported a suspicious vehicle in his Old Ranch Road neighborhood and deputies found the driver, who was in the area to clean windows, had multiple outstanding warrants related to burglary. The 36-year-old Riverton man was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Tuesday, June 23

Deputies received a call of a possibly intoxicated man leaving the scene of a single-vehicle accident in Bear Hollow. The 62-year-old Florida man was pulled over nearby and arrested on suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after he refused to complete field sobriety tests. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

A 41-year-old Samak man reported a possible fraud of more than $10,000 after an excavator he had purchased online was not delivered. He provided deputies with a communication log and banking information about the seller. Deputies indicated the case would remain active.

A fight between an 80-year-old father and his 59-year-old son brought deputies to Samak. After determining the fight had not turned physical and that the parties would separate for the night, deputies did not pursue further law enforcement action.

Monday, June 22

Deputies busted an underage drinking party in Silver Springs after responding to a call about disturbing the peace just after midnight. Deputies found the party in a garage and saw underage drinking through the partially open garage door. Most of the seven participants — all 18-year-old Parkites — contacted their parents and were transported home, but two fled the scene. Deputies learned the names of the two people who ran from the party and indicated they would screen charges of fleeing the scene and underage drinking with the County Attorney’s Office for those two.

A Summit Park woman reported her vehicle had been stolen from her driveway overnight. She was unsure whether it had been locked but reported the key to the vehicle had been taken, as well. The woman reported she was not behind on car payments, that there weren’t children who could have taken it and officials confirmed it had not been towed. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information and that they listed the vehicle on a national database for stolen merchandise.

A Summit Park woman reported someone had stolen three credit cards and a small amount of cash from her unlocked vehicle overnight. She said she started receiving messages early the next morning that her credit cards were being used and advised the companies to decline the charges. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A Summit Park resident reported someone walked into their open garage overnight and stole items from the vehicles parked inside, including a vehicle key and a pair of sunglasses. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.