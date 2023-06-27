Sheriff’s Report: Deputies dispatched to fry theft at fast food restaurant

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Robble, robble! A McDonald’s in Kimball Junction experienced a theft over the weekend, but the Hamburgler wasn’t behind it.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the fast food restaurant for theft on Saturday. Once they arrived, the worker who made the complaint said an unknown man entered the kitchen and began eating fries, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The man then took a carton of fries and walked out of the building after employees told him he wasn’t allowed back there. He then got into his vehicle and drove away.

Workers were able to get photos of the man’s back as well as photos of his vehicle as he drove away. The car had a Louisiana license plate, which returned with an address for a person living there.

Deputies were unable to obtain surveillance video of the incident. The case will be forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, June 19 and Sunday, June 25, including reports of drugs, driving under the influence and intoxication.

Sunday, June 25

An intoxicated man was reported in the Pinebrook area. Deputies responded to the scene. The man was arrested on multiple charges after he admitted to urinating behind a dumpster.

Deputies were dispatched to a campsite near Soapstone Basin on Mirror Lake Highway. They approached a couple and launched a probable cause search of their vehicle. The search revealed 47 fentanyl pills, 33.9 grams of liquid psychedelic mushrooms, 0.7 grams of meth, and more than 40 pieces of drug paraphernalia. A record check also revealed an active protective order against the man, which the woman petitioned. Both people were arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Saturday, June 24

Deputies were dispatched to the Smith and Morehouse area following a report of an intoxicated man who threatened to kill the complainant’s family over a campsite. The caller said he and his kids packed up and were trying to drive out of the canyon when the suspect had begun following them in his vehicle. Deputies were en route. The caller then reported the man had tried to run him and his kids off the road. Deputies arrived and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect refused a breathalyzer and was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Friday, June 23

A vehicle was stopped on Interstate 80 near mile marker 182 for excessive speeding. Deputies discovered the driver had an active warrant for a domestic violence-related charge out of Washington County. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail pending transport.

A white Ford was stopped after a records check revealed the registration was canceled. Deputies made contact with the driver and located drug paraphernalia in plain view. The subsequent search revealed user amounts of heroin, methamphetamines, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The man was found to have multiple, active warrants. He was arrested and transported to jail. The registered owner of the vehicle retrieved it.

Thursday, June 22

A vehicle accident was reported near the roundabout on Ute Boulevard. Deputies arrived on the scene but did not see the vehicle. They searched the area and located the car at a gas station in Kimball Junction. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and noticed the driver, and sole occupant, displayed signs of impairment. They began conducting standardized field sobriety tests as well as a preliminary breath test, on which the driver scored a .35. She was transported to a Park City hospital, where she was medically cleared. The woman was then transported to the Summit County Jail and booked on several charges such as suspected DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.

Wednesday, June 21

Deputies located and detained a suspect wanted in connection with a Park City bicycle theft. The individual was turned over to Park City Police Department officers.

Tuesday, June 20

A vehicle was stopped in Silver Summit during the evening hours by deputies, who discovered the registered owner had a no-bail warrant for burglary. Deputies approached the driver. She gave consent for them to search her vehicle and stated she had drugs in her purse. Deputies arrested the woman. She was booked into the Summit County Jail on several drug-related charges.

Monday, June 19

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-80 for speeding. The driver was going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone. Deputies noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle after making contact with the driver. A subsequent search revealed magic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and orange pills. A field test on the pills showed a positive result for MDMA, which is a psychedelic drug also called ecstasy or molly. The driver was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail on drug-related charges.