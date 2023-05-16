Sheriff’s Report: Deputies locate ‘distributable amount’ of drugs during S.R. 224 traffic stop

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A traffic stop on Sunday led to a man’s arrest after Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered “distributable amounts” of illicit drugs, including fentanyl and amphetamine laced THC.

The vehicle was initially stopped on S.R. 224 for an equipment violation, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The responding deputy deployed K9 Spike, who showed a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

The driver and sole occupant told deputies he had a small amount of drugs inside the vehicle, the report said. However, a subsequent search revealed a large quantity of schedule I, II and IV narcotics. This included fentanyl, amphetamine laced THC, marijuana, multiple amphetamine pills and non-controlled prescription medication, according to the report.

The man was arrested on several drug-related charges.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, May 1 and Sunday, May 14 including reports of vehicle burglaries, theft and drugs.

Sunday, May 14

A Tollgate Canyon homeowner reported a snowblower was taken from his driveway. The man said the machine was broken and had been sitting near the roadway for several weeks. An unknown person took the snowblower sometime between 3 and 5 p.m. Deputies planned to conduct follo- up when more information is available.

Saturday, May 13

An unknown suspect removed a mountain bike from a detached and unsecured storage shed in Summit Park sometime between October 2022 and Saturday. The mountain bike was listed as stolen. The complainant told deputies he needed a case number for insurance. There are no leads.

Friday, May 12

An unknown suspect used tools to remove an industrial style door lock from the front door of a business. Deputies think the suspect checked various rooms in the business and removed a tool bag that contained equipment for installing lights. There were no serial numbers available for the stolen tools. There are no leads.

An Oakley homeowner reported that an inflatable tube on the Weber River floated past her home in fast-moving water. She believed something was under the water pulling the tube down. Deputies located the tube downriver and investigated with an aerial drone. There were no signs of a person in the river. No reports of a missing person were made.

Identity theft was reported in Jeremy Ranch. The complainant said an account was opened at a bank using his name and security number by an unknown suspect. He attempted to call the numbers associated with the account, but both were invalid. The man already reported the incident with the bank, but he also wanted to report it to the Sheriff’s Office.

A suspicious vehicle was found in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction business. Deputies discovered the occupants had active warrants. The driver advised them he had paraphernalia in the vehicle, which deputies located. The driver and passenger were arrested.

Deputies located a suspicious vehicle at a Silver Creek gas station, which was determined to be stolen. The vehicle was unoccupied.

Burglary was reported in Jeremy Ranch. A mountain bike was stolen from a man’s garage sometime around noon. There is no suspect information or video of the incident.

Thursday, May 11

A vehicle was stopped in Coalville. Deputies discovered the man and woman had multiple arrest warrants. Drug paraphernalia was also located in plain sight, initiating a search of the vehicle. A small amount of marijuana was located. It was later discovered that the woman provided deputies with a false name. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Vehicle burglary was reported at an apartment complex near Kimball Junction. The suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a credit card. The card was later recovered from a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were notified that a stolen vehicle was seen traveling in the Outlets Park City parking lot. Deputies located the car. A subsequent search revealed a large amount of burglary tools and miscellaneous items as well as fentanyl pills.

A suspicious vehicle was located in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies made contact with the driver, who was found to have an active arrest warrant. The driver was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail without incident.

Tuesday, May 9

A vehicle traveling on S.R. 224 was stopped in the early hours for an improper U-turn and failure to use a turn signal. Deputies approached the vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. Deputies began pursuing the car, which crashed traveling southbound on Interstate 215 before Foothill Drive. The driver and backseat passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The front passenger was extracted from the vehicle. All three individuals were taken to nearby hospitals. Deputies later determined that two of the occupants had outstanding warrants. A search of the vehicle revealed distribution amounts of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen items, including mail.

Deputies received a delayed report of a vehicle burglary without forced entry in Kimball Junction. It occurred sometime overnight. The suspect is believed to have entered the vehicle via an unlocked door and removed a high-end skateboard as well as a black duffle bag containing women’s clothing. The items were located from an earlier vehicle pursuit.

A woman in the Snyderville Basin reported around 80 feet of heat panels, valued between $3,000 and $4,000, were taken from her property. She estimated the theft occurred sometime around 3 a.m., and her security cameras did not capture anything.

Two businesses in Kimball Junction reported their stores had been burglarized overnight. The suspects entered the front doors by drilling out the locks. A vehicle nearby was also broken into and a skateboard was stolen. A fast-food restaurant reported a cash register and money bag containing around $400 in cash were taken. A nail salon said several miscellaneous items were taken. Investigators located matching footprints in both stores. The case is believed to be connected to the S.R. 224 pursuit.

Monday, May 8

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Coalville for a traffic violation. K9 Spike was deployed during the traffic stop and displayed a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. Both the driver and passenger were arrested on multiple charges.

Sunday, May 7

Deputies were dispatched to Newpark following reports of juveniles attempting to open car doors in the parking structure. They observed a Subaru located in the garage with a smashed window. Deputies later located the juveniles, who were released to their parents. Deputies were unable to locate the registered owner of the vehicle.

Heber City Police contacted deputies about a woman in their custody with an active arrest warrant out of Summit County. The woman was transported to Summit County and booked into the jail.

A Kamas homeowner returned from vacation to find someone had broken a window in their home. The woman suspected it was her ex-husband as he was seen in the area multiple times while she was away. Deputies were unable to locate the man.

Saturday, May 6

Deputies were informed about a suspect with a no-bail warrant for multiple felony charges. Investigating deputies located the man in the front yard of his home. The man was taken into custody without incident.

A vehicle was stopped in Kimball Junction after a record check revealed the registration had expired two years ago. The driver of the vehicle was found to have an active warrant out of Wasatch County. The individual was taken into custody and turned over to Wasatch County deputies.

Friday, May 5

Trailside residents reported two suspicious men wearing ski masks, who were knocking on doors during the early morning hours. Deputies obtained video footage of the suspects and began patrolling the area. Park City Police Department officers initiated a pursuit with a stolen vehicle while deputies were patrolling the area. The chase ended in Kamas. Law enforcement discovered the driver of the stolen vehicle was wearing the same jacket as one of the men in the video, but he was wearing different pants. The suspect was found to be in possession of narcotics and burglary tools. Deputies were unable to identify the man as one of the suspects involved in the Trailside incident, but they said he is likely involved. The second man was not located.

Thursday, May 4

Deputies were searching for an individual involved in a fight-in-progress. Summit County Dispatch also informed deputies the individual had a warrant out of Salt Lake County for failure to appear. The individual was located and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Tuesday, May 2

An injury accident was reported in Oakley. Deputies responded to a man that was injured after he became pinned by a utility task vehicle, which was in the process of being parked. The man was transported via medical helicopter to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Monday, May 1

Deputies were dispatched to Hoytsville after reports of a semi truck striking a juvenile pedestrian. Utah Highway Patrol took over the investigation due to the nature of the vehicle involved. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.