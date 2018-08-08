Sheriff’s report: Deputies respond to intoxicated man at Kimball Junction restaurant

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Friday, July 27, and Sunday, Aug. 5, including an intoxicated man at a restaurant in Kimball Junction.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for a traffic violation. They discovered a bag containing a substance presumed to be methamphetamine and a handgun. The driver was arrested under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, driving on a suspended license and possession of financial documents that belong to another person.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Dispatch received a report of an intoxicated man at a restaurant in the Kimball Junction area, but he left before deputies arrived. He was later located driving in the area. He admitted he was at the restaurant and claimed he was in a fight with his girlfriend, who accused him of assaulting her. Deputies reviewed video footage and arrested the man under suspicion of assault, intoxication, theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of someone else's identification.

A light green Honda Odyssey was reported stolen after an employee failed to return it to a job site in the Kimball Junction area.

Friday, Aug. 3

Dispatch received a report that a green truck had left a North Summit road and went through a fence. The driver asked a passerby not to report the accident. When deputies arrived they found the driver running down the middle of the road. He was arrested under suspicion of intoxication, failing to disclose his identity, propelling a substance at an officer and leaving the scene of an accident that involved property damage.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area and arrested a woman for suspicion of intoxication.

A woman was arrested in the Quinn's Junction area for an outstanding $10,000 retail theft warrant.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, July 31

A woman contacted dispatch alleging a man punched her in the face while at a hotel in the Kimball Junction area. The suspect fled before deputies arrived and claimed the woman hit herself. The woman was transported to the hospital. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office for screening.

Monday, July 30

Dispatch received a report of a woman acting suspiciously and looking into several vehicles parked in a South Summit business lot. The woman was released, but a man with her was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

A truck driver contacted dispatch after he hit a parked car in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies were unable to locate the owner of the vehicle.

Sunday, July 29

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Kimball Junction area for not displaying a license plate. The driver was arrested for nine outstanding warrants.

Dispatch received a report that a man and a woman were camping in a business complex at the entrance of a neighborhood in the Basin. The man was arrested for outstanding warrants and the woman was released. Both were told not to return to the area.

Saturday, July 28

While patrolling a campground in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, an officer received a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman. The man was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence.

A broken window was reported at a church in North Summit.

Friday, July 27

A woman was arrested for a $680 criminal trespassing warrant in Summit County and booked into jail.