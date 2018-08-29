Sheriff’s report: Deputies respond to three theft cases

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 26, including three theft cases.

Sunday, Aug. 26

The window of a trailer was broken and several items were taken while it was left unattended in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. An investigation was underway.

Saturday, Aug. 25

A vehicle was stopped on a road in the Snyderville Basin for speeding. The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving on an expired license and for two outstanding warrants.

Friday, Aug. 24

Deputies responded to a confrontation between a man and a woman in the parking lot of a business in the Kimball Junction area. The man allegedly drove through some parking stalls and almost hit the parked vehicle the woman was sitting in. She backed up her vehicle and parked it in front of the man's car to prevent him from leaving the parking lot. She was cited for unlawful detention and released.

Dispatch received a report of an unconscious man in the Redstone area of Kimball Junction. He was unable to tell deputies who he was or where he was. He was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

A Honda 2000 generator was taken from a campsite along the Mirror Lake Highway.

Thursday, Aug. 23

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

A propane tank, ATV helmets, mountain bikes and several other items were reported missing from a camping trailer in the Millcreek area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a home in the Kimball Junction area, but found no evidence to support the claim.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

No significant incidents were reported.

Monday, Aug. 20

A woman contacted dispatch after she failed to receive a check from her insurance company. The company told her the check had been cashed. An investigation was underway.

Roughly $4,000 worth of construction tools were taken from a job site in the Basin. The tools included an automatic taper, two pumps and numerous painting tools.

A dump truck ran over an irrigation pipe in Wanship causing about $180 in damages.