Sheriff’s report: Deputies respond to Tollgate home for a mushroom trip gone bad

Deputies responded to a Tollgate home Saturday after a woman who said she had eaten psychedelic mushrooms texted her friend asking for help, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 45-year-old Centerville woman reported that she had been given mushrooms by the homeowner, a 47-year-old Centerville man, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman also showed deputies a photo of a large bag of what appeared to be mushrooms.

She was evaluated and cleared by medical personnel at the scene.

The homeowner consented in writing to a search of his home and deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia but did not find mushrooms.

The homeowner was cited for drug and paraphernalia possession.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 17, and Sunday, Feb. 23, including a theft of $4,000 of ski equipment and multiple vehicle violations and DUIs.

Saturday, Feb. 22

A man reported that $4,000 worth of ski equipment was stolen from his back porch in Deer Mountain. He left the gear outside to be picked up by a ski shipping company, but when a company representative arrived to collect it, the equipment was gone. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A man who was assisting fire personnel on a call in Brown’s Canyon was arrested after deputies discovered he had an outstanding warrant from Texas. He was booked into the Summit County Jail after the warrant was verified.

Friday, Feb. 21

A woman reported that she found her car door wide open when she headed to work early in the morning. She said two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from her vehicle, which was parked unlocked in Bear Hollow. Deputies indicated the case would be closed because of a lack of leads or suspect information.

Deputies impounded a vehicle after finding that its registration had been expired for more than three months. They initially stopped the vehicle in Kimball Junction because it appeared the registration was expired.

A man reported his wife’s vehicle had been rummaged through in Silver Springs. When he woke up, he saw that one of the vehicle’s doors was open and when he investigated, the glove box was open and had apparently been looked through.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Holladay man on suspicion of DUI after pulling him over near Brown’s Canyon for failing to turn off the vehicle’s auxiliary off-road lights. The man said he wanted to be upfront about the situation and told deputies he had been drinking. He performed poorly in field sobriety tests and has had previous DUI convictions.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Deputies conducted SWAT training at North Summit High School.

Deputies received a report of a theft at an Outlets Park City store. The value of the stolen merchandise was unknown.

A 23-year-old man was cited for having open alcoholic containers in his vehicle after he was pulled over for speeding near Old Ranch Road and Highland Drive. The New Mexico man passed field sobriety tests, told deputies he hadn’t been drinking and that the containers were from the previous weekend. He was cited for speeding and the open containers and was released.

Monday, Feb. 17

A Salt Lake City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and having an outstanding warrant after she was pulled over on S.R. 224 for an equipment violation. The 43-year-old driver was found to have an active warrant, the registration was revoked, the vehicle did not have insurance and deputies found several open containers of alcohol. The woman failed field sobriety tests and was taken to jail.