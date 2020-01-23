Sheriff’s report: Deputies smash windows after DUI suspect refuses to leave vehicle

Deputies smashed two windows of a vehicle stopped for suspicion of DUI after its driver repeatedly refused to exit, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

A fellow motorist notified the Sheriff’s Office Thursday of an apparently impaired driver on S.R. 224 who was swerving between lanes and crossing the median.

The pickup truck crossed the dividing line and almost crashed into a patrol vehicle parked on the side of the road before that deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Wright said.

When the truck eventually pulled over in Newpark, the 37-year-old Park City man who was driving cracked his window two inches and requested to speak to a supervisor.

When a sergeant arrived, he ordered the man out of the vehicle, but the man refused. After warning him they would be forced to break the vehicle’s windows, a deputy broke into the passenger side and attempted to force the man out. Another deputy subsequently broke the driver’s window and together pushed and pulled the man out of the vehicle.

In all, five deputies responded to the scene.

The man refused to take field sobriety tests and a warrant was issued to draw his blood and test it for alcohol.

The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and traffic offenses.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 19, including a father holding his 15-year-old son’s head in the snow during a fight and a $3,000 fraud.

Sunday, Jan. 19

A 23-year-old Park City woman was cited for possession of marijuana and driving with expired registration after a traffic stop near Old Ranch Road. Deputies initially stopped the vehicle for having expired registration, but upon making contact, there was a strong odor of marijuana. The driver admitted to possessing the drug and gave it to deputies, who then searched the vehicle.

A 28-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow in the median of Canyons Resort Drive. The man was alone and in the car’s driver seat, and deputies could smell alcohol when they spoke with him. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

A man reported that his semi-truck was broken into in a Coalville hotel parking lot and that the thief made off with personal items including a laptop and some hand tools. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.

Saturday, Jan. 18

A woman reported that her husband had been gone longer than she expected after announcing at 3:45 a.m. he was leaving to search the area near the Rockport reservoir for his cellphone, which he had lost there. While the man would routinely leave for a night to be alone, the woman alerted authorities that this was longer than usual. He was found the next day in the Salt Lake Valley after deputies broadcasted an “attempt to locate” for his vehicle.

Friday, Jan. 17

A 23-year-old Kearns man was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 when the deputy found the man to have three outstanding arrest warrants. He was cited for the traffic violations and taken into custody.

A Silver Springs man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and child abuse after fighting with his 15-year-old son. Deputies were called to the house for a report of a family fight that started over the boy’s school attendance and possession of vaping paraphernalia. The man pushed the boy’s head into the snow in the driveway of their home and held it there. The boy was referred to juvenile court for running from deputies who were investigating the incident and the man was arrested. Deputies indicated they notified the Division of Child and Family Services and the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Summit County Search and Rescue assisted an elderly man who was having a medical issue in Tollgate Canyon. Deputies hiked to the elderly male and began walking him back to the parking area, where SAR personnel used a snow machine to transport him to the bottom of the canyon.

A 28-year-old Salt Lake City woman was defrauded out of $3,000 by scammers claiming to be FBI agents. They told her she had connections to crimes in Texas and needed to pay them using Walmart and Best Buy gift cards, which she did. Deputies indicated the perpetrators used several numbers appearing to originate from Texas, that they did not have information about the suspects and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

A 25-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after he was found passed out in his own vomit in the back of an Uber. He refused medical attention and could not find a friend or relative to pick him up and was taken to jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

An 83-year-old man died after falling down a flight of stairs in his Trailside home. He was taken to the University of Utah hospital but succumbed to his injuries hours later. An initial investigation based on limited information from the Salt Lake medical examiner was not able to determine how the man fell. Deputies indicated the case was active and would be forwarded to the Investigations Division, and that the man’s roommate immediately called for help after hearing him fall.