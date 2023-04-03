Sheriff’s Report: Dispute in Summit Park snowballs into report of assault

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A dispute between two men in Summit Park snowballed into a call to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to an assault report involving a confrontation about snow being blown into the road, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The first man admitted to flipping off the second, and said he threw a snowball at the man as he exited the vehicle. The first man said the second man then approached him on the roadside, grabbed his hooded sweatshirt and pulled it over his head. This caused him to fall to the ground.

The second man told deputies he had a minor injury on his face sustained by the snowball.

He declined to press charges, but the first man requested they be filed, according to the report.

The case was forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, March 27, and Sunday, April 2, including vehicle burglaries, drugs and theft.

Sunday, April 2

The Sheriff’s Office conducted community outreach with Walmart and obtained a new car seat to assist with transporting children safely during calls. The car seat will be at the substation, if needed.

Friday, March 31

Summit County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Weber Canyon area. Heavy winter storms caused citizens to become stranded.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Silver Springs for a canceled registration. The driver was found to have 10 active warrants, including four felonies. The driver was arrested.

An assault was reported in Kimball Junction. The parties had separated prior to deputies’ arrival. A woman said the male suspect threw her belongings from his vehicle. He then closed the trunk while her head was in the way, hitting it. The woman did not have any injuries or marks. The suspect denied the allegations. The case will be screened for charges by the county attorney.

Thursday, March 30

Search and Rescue was notified about a motorist who had become stuck near the Wyoming border of Chalk Creek. The man volunteered to spend the night in his vehicle and requested he be contacted in the morning.

Wednesday, March 29

Deputies were approached by security while at a business in Kimball Junction. The employee informed deputies someone was trespassing and possibly attempting to steal items. Deputies made contact with the suspect and arrested the individual.

A deputy on Interstate 80 initiated a traffic stop after a suspicious vehicle pulled behind his patrol car. The deputy noticed the smell of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed a glass pipe with burn marks in plain view. The driver and passenger were removed from the car and detained. During that process, the passenger ingested fentanyl and overdosed. Deputies performed life saving efforts multiple times, and the passenger was transported to a medical facility in Evanston for further treatment. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a half pound of fentanyl powder, more than five pounds of marijuana, a large quantity of pills and multiple large shards of meth. The driver was transported to the Summit County Jail on multiple charges.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on S.R. 224. The strong smell of marijuana was detected during the traffic stop. A subsequent search revealed user amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation and released.

Tuesday, March 28

Theft was reported at a Redstone business. The reporting party said eight eyeglasses, with a total value around $2,400, were taken from the store during business hours on March 24. There are no suspects or leads.

Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in Silver Summit. Items were stolen from two cars. The suspect smashed the window of the first vehicle to gain entry. The second vehicle was unlocked. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from one of the vehicles. The suspect attempted to use the cards at several stores in Salt Lake. The cards were declined due to possible fraud. The case was forwarded to investigators to follow up.

Monday, March 27

Deputies arrested two men in Coalville following a domestic disturbance.

An assault was reported in a Canyons Village parking lot. The complainant said he noticed a car parked in a non-parking area of the lot. He placed a traffic cone on top of the car. The driver exited the vehicle and shoved the complainant. He also struck the complainant’s car, causing damage, and stole an item of clothing before driving away. The complainant was unable to get the license plate, but described the car as a black Volkswagen. Deputies have no leads and closed the case.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in the Kimball Junction area. A man advised he was at a party and parked his vehicle in the garage. However, someone stole the vehicle registration papers, Prada glasses and two bottles of cologne from inside the car.