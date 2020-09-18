Sheriff’s report: Dog attack leads to feud between neighbors





A man reported weeks of harassment from his Bitner Road-area neighbor that started when the neighbor’s dogs attacked his dog, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

After that encounter, the 47-year-old man reported the 51-year-old woman to Summit County Animal Control, which issued a fine. That started a feud between the two, according to the report.

In the initial incident, the man said the woman’s dogs were roaming the neighborhood without a leash and attacked his dog, which was on a leash.

After being fined, the woman started to park her vehicle in front of the man’s house and write harassing notes to him and his family, according to the report. She also repeatedly accused the man of being racist, and told other neighbors he was.

Deputies witnessed the woman move her vehicle in front of the man’s house.

She was on his property and when deputies told her she could not be, she began to yell at them.

Deputies indicated the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 13, including burglarized vehicles and multiple scams.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Deputies responded to a roommate dispute in Bear Hollow. A 34-year-old man reported that his 31-year-old roommate had broken some of his electronic equipment. She refused to open her door for deputies, saying she was afraid of the roommate, but agreed to leave for the night.

Deputies warned a couple about violating a protective order after responding to an accident on Interstate 80 and seeing a husband and wife together despite her having an order against the husband. She was injured in the accident and the man had arrived to ensure the wellbeing of their child, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Deputies warned the man about an out-of-county warrant in his name, as well.

A 44-year-old Salt Lake City woman was arrested at a Smith and Morehouse campground on suspicion of domestic violence after deputies determined she had hit her 24-year-old daughter in the head while the daughter was in a hammock.

A vehicle was stolen overnight near Old Ranch Road after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. Deputies were able to reunite the owner with the vehicle after the owner gave a GPS position for the car, which was in the Salt Lake Valley. When it was recovered, there was stolen property inside and the owner’s laptop had been stolen. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Deputies reported a string of vehicle burglaries in Jeremy Ranch overnight and indicated they had a description of a suspect and two vehicles that were possibly involved. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Thursday, Sept. 10

A 25-year-old Kamas woman was scammed out of $2,000 after attempting to sell an oven on the classified ad section of a website. The purchaser sent a cashier’s check for much more than the asking price and asked her to return the difference via Bitcoin. The woman learned the check had bounced shortly after paying the fraudster. Deputies indicated there was not enough information to identify a suspect.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Deputies tracked a stolen flat deck trailer to Echo because of distinctive markings left by the trailer’s tires. The owner identified the trailer, which had four tires that were worn off and was sitting on four damaged rims. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A man reported that he left his car overnight at a Bitner Road condominium complex and when he came back the next morning, it was gone. Deputies indicated the vehicle was listed in a national database of stolen goods.

Monday, Sept. 7

A homeowner reported $2,000 worth of tools and household items had been stolen from a home on Weber Canyon Road a week after a lock had been ground off the main gate of the subdivision. Deputies indicated they had no leads.

A 29-year-old Coalville man was scammed out of $1,000 after mistakenly calling the incorrect Amazon customer service line and being told that, to get a refund for a package that hadn’t been delivered, the man should purchase several Amazon gift cards and read the numbers over the phone. Deputies indicated they had no leads or suspects.