Sheriff’s report: Driver blows four times legal limit, too intoxicated to finish field sobriety tests

A 39-year-old Park City man blew nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol limit after deputies spotted him driving with a flat tire near Marion, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were responding to reports of a traffic accident in the East Side community between Kamas and Oakley. Once in the area, they pulled over a vehicle that was riding on a flat tire, according to the report.

There were multiple open containers in the vehicle and the driver displayed obvious signs of impairment, according to the report. He was too intoxicated to complete field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving with open containers of alcohol and driving without a license.

According to the report, both blood and breath samples were collected at the Summit County Jail, where the suspect blew 0.195. The legal limit in Utah for driving is 0.05.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 24, including multiple domestic assaults and another theft at a Coalville industrial park.

Saturday, Nov. 23

A 56-year-old Orem woman reported that she was drugged and groped by a 69-year-old Park City man she had met on a dating website. The victim said she drank alcohol at the man’s residence but also believed she had been drugged. She was transported to a hospital to be evaluated. The man denied any physical contact between the two. Deputies indicated the case would be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

An 18-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property after confessing to stealing a license plate in Salt Lake City. Deputies indicated the plate was still on the man’s vehicle when he was arrested.

Friday, Nov. 22

A 29-year-old Park City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the presence of a child after deputies investigated claims made by her husband and determined the woman had been the primary aggressor. Deputies initially encountered her during a welfare check at a Newpark condominium and found her to be intoxicated.

On their second visit of the evening to an Oakley residence, deputies arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of criminal mischief after a man said she had broken a window screen while kicking his doors. Deputies indicated she admitted having done so and she was taken to jail.

Thursday, Nov. 21

A Coalville business is out $1,000 after someone broke into its back room, took keys to the machines and stole the cash inside them. The suspect also damaged surveillance cameras. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division and they would attempt to recover surveillance footage.

A fight between brothers drew deputies to a Silver Creek residence, where they ended up arresting a 34-year-old Francis man on suspicion of possessing drugs and outstanding warrants. Deputies indicated the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for potential domestic violence charges and that the case had been referred to the victims’ advocate and the Department of Child and Family Services.

Five minutes after packages had been delivered to the front porch of a condominium off Kilby road, a resident went to collect them but found they had been stolen. Deputies indicated tracks in the snow leading from the porch did not reveal where the suspect went. The woman estimated clothing inside the packages to be worth around $85.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

A 51-year-old Park City man was released from medical care but then arrested for suspicion of intoxication and having outstanding warrants after deputies were called to the Kimball Junction transit center for reports of an intoxicated man. He was booked into Summit County Jail.

A business in the Coalville industrial park was hit by thieves who made off with 20 feet of copper wire worth around $200. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information or surveillance footage.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

A 42-year-old Henefer man going through a divorce broke into his wife’s father’s house and entered into an argument with his wife. The suspect removed a portion of a basement window to get into the house and had left before deputies arrived. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

A 30-year-old South Salt Lake City man was arrested after being pulled over for speeding on S.R. 224 near the McPolin Barn when deputies found that he had multiple active warrants, no insurance and no license. He was taken to jail and his car was impounded.

A Kamas woman notified deputies of a past fight with her mother that she said became physical. The mother said that the two have many fights, but they do not get physical. Deputies indicated the daughter was given a violence lethality assessment form and that the daughter planned to call later so they would accompany her to retrieve some of her personal belongings.

Monday, Nov. 18

Deputies attended the Coalville City Council meeting about the proposed Wohali development, which adjourned around 11:30 p.m.

Employees at an Outlets Park City store witnessed a 17-year-old Wasatch County girl shoplift and told her to return the items. Employees indicated they wanted to press charges after the girl didn’t return the items; deputies indicated they would follow up.

An altercation on the road escalated to one man being punched in the face in Pinebrook. The victim, a 50-year-old Pinebrook man, was in his car when the second man approached him and said he had nearly hit him with his car. The victim had a small cut on his nose and said he had been punched in the face. He told deputies the assailant fled south on Pinebrook Road but they could not locate him.