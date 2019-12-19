Sheriff’s report: Driver so unstable deputies waited to perform field sobriety tests

A 30-year-old South Jordan woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle after deputies responded to a crash on Kilby Road, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, she was being treated by medical personnel. She refused to go to the hospital, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the woman showed signs of intoxication and that they did not initially perform field sobriety tests on site because of traffic conditions on the road and the driver’s difficulty in maintaining balance.

A clear water bottle lay in plain sight in the vehicle and contained alcohol, according to the report.

Deputies transported the driver to the Summit County Jail to perform the field sobriety tests, but she refused. She was then booked into jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 15, including multiple incidents of fraud and underage alcohol infractions.

Sunday, Dec. 15

An Oakley domestic disturbance ended with a man and woman separating for the night and charges being screened with the Summit County Attorney’s Office. The man pushed a door open while the woman was trying to lock him out, knocking her over. Deputies indicated each had a different story about what happened and there wasn’t enough evidence to make an arrest.

Friday, Dec. 13

Two local 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of alcohol and marijuana charges after being stopped for a headlight violation near the Kamas Foodtown. Deputies indicated they smelled burnt marijuana and then searched the vehicle, finding marijuana, paraphernalia and tobacco products. The driver, a Francis man, admitted to using marijuana before driving and a breath test showed the presence of alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drug charges. The passenger, from Woodland, admitted to drinking alcohol and a breath test showed signs of alcohol. He was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.

Deputies took fraud reports from two people whose cards were used without their permission. Both said they were in the process of getting their money back and had been advised to file a police report. Deputies indicated the cases would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Thursday, Dec. 12

A Coalville resident suspected that juveniles had stolen three bottles of alcohol when they had come over to their house with the resident’s children. Deputies indicated they had obtained a written confession and the case would be referred to juvenile court.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

A 44-year-old Kamas woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI after she failed to dim her headlights at the main intersection in Francis. A deputy stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was too impaired to drive. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.

A Promontory woman was told her Sprint Mobile account was overdue by $7,000, but the account appears to have been set up fraudulently by someone in Florida. Deputies indicated Sprint Mobile would waive the amount once the woman filed a fraud report.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with a crash on U.S. 40 in which the driver fled the scene. Deputies located the suspect and turned him over to UHP.

A 28-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested after deputies were called to a Kimball Junction restaurant for reports of an intoxicated man. Deputies indicated the man would not identify himself and could not answer simple questions. He was arrested on suspicion of intoxication and booked into the Summit County Jail.

A man notified the Sheriff’s Office that his girlfriend’s ex-husband was harassing them. Deputies took photos of text messages and took a written statement. They unsuccessfully attempted to contact the ex-husband, but left a voicemail advising the man to stop contacting the couple.

Monday, Dec. 9

A person was cited for possession of marijuana after deputies observed a suspicious vehicle near Canyons Village. Deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited and released.