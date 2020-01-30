Sheriff’s report: Drone used to find skier in Summit Park, missing dog reunited later that night

With the sun set to go down Wednesday, a cross-country skier from Salt Lake City was in some trouble in the Summit Park trail system.

The 33-year-old had broken a ski and her dog was lost and possibly injured, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, which she called for help just after 4 p.m.

Deputies used a drone to locate the lost skier and a deputy was able to snowshoe up to her and guide her back to the trailhead. She was uninjured. Her 12-year-old husky, however, was still lost in the mountains.

But later that night around 11 p.m., deputies received a call that the dog had been found and reunited with the family.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 26, including several incidents of fraud involving gift card information being relayed over the phone and alcohol-fueled fights and violence.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Deputies were dispatched after a person reported a man was attempting to access their Canyons Village apartment. The 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested after deputies located him at the 7-Eleven on Canyons Resort Drive, reporting that he smelled of alcohol and could not provide an address or location of where he was staying. He was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of intoxication.

Saturday, Jan. 25

A 76-year-old Hoytsville man died after collapsing at a Hoytsville home. Deputies indicated the death was not suspicious and that his physician signed the death certificate.

Friday, Jan. 24

A 40-year-old man was cited and put to bed after his roommate called the Sheriff’s Office because the man was breaking items and damaging the walls in their Bear Hollow apartment.

The man had returned home after drinking and was upset about the recent unexpected death of his friend. He admitted damaging the apartment but had not become violent toward people. He was checked by medical personnel and declined to be taken to the hospital for injuries to his hand.

Two women stole eight Under Armour jackets from an Outlets Park City business worth a total of $2,000. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Deputies assisted Rocky Mountain Power and the Park City Fire Department with a broken power pole and downed power lines between Rasmussen Road and the westbound Jeremy Ranch exit.

A 42-year-old woman reported her landlord had grabbed her, kicked her and knocked her down after she turned up the thermostat of their Pinebrook home. The woman rents the basement apartment and turned up the heat because her daughter was cold. The 67-year-old landlord had a conflicting story and there was no physical evidence substantiating an assault had occurred. The woman refused additional assistance and stayed at the home. Deputies indicated the woman completed a lethality assessment and that the case would be referred to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services and Summit County Victim Advocates.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

A 67-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after a man reported he had broken into his home. The arrestee had lived in the home until three days before and it was unclear whether he had the right to be on the premises. Deputies indicated trespassing charges were being screened with the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

A 15-year-old Park City boy was scammed out of $450 after giving Google Play gift cards to a person on Instagram who had told him it was a “binary trading” investment opportunity. After asking for his money back, the man blocked the boy on social media. The victim only had the fraudster’s Instagram name, and deputies indicated the case would be closed because of a lack of information about the suspect.

A 25-year-old Ogden man provided $200 in gift cards to a stranger over the phone after that person told him he had warrants for his arrest out of Summit County. Deputies informed the man he did not have any outstanding warrants and that the original phone call was not from the Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Jan. 20

At a house party in Canyons Village around 2 a.m., a 32-year-old Park City man choked a 46-year-old Park City man during a physical fight and then threatened him with a large kitchen knife. The altercation initially was about a mutual friend who was intoxicated and had been vomiting in the bathroom for several hours. The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and simple assault.

An Oakley woman reported that someone who had her social security number and date of birth had initiated a fraudulent $650 PayPal transaction in her name. Deputies indicated they contacted the company but were unable to get any suspect information or leads. The report was made for informational purposes only due to the lack of information about the suspect.

Deputies arrested two people at a Silver Creek residence for having active drug-related warrants.

Deputies arrested a man after he answered the door at a Peoa home for an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.