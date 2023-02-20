Sheriff’s Report: Drunken man arrested after damaging girlfriend’s car with a machete

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A 60-year-old man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday following a domestic incident in the Snyderville Basin.

The reporting party said the man, who is his mother’s boyfriend, was drunk and hitting holes in a wall of the home, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old was found to be extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived.

The man had punched several holes inside the home. Deputies also discovered he damaged his live-in girlfriend’s vehicle with a machete.

He was arrested on domestic violence criminal mischief charges and taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 19, including reports of vehicle burglary, drugs and property damage.

Sunday, Feb. 19

A 53-year-old Coalville man was discovered to have active “no bail’ warrants from the Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force, out of Davis County. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies observed a suspicious vehicle in a Kimball Junction parking lot. While speaking to the driver, who was a juvenile, deputies observed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They searched the car and located 20 disposable THC vapes. The juvenile’s parents were notified, and he was released to their custody with a juvenile court referral.

Saturday, Feb. 18

A suspect had active warrants in Summit County for burglary, and was known to work at a gas station in Kamas. Deputies made contact with the man. He was taken into custody without incident.

Friday, Feb. 17

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on S.R. 224 for a moving violation. They noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle cabin after approaching. A search revealed user amounts of cannabis and paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation and released. The items were seized.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Deputies made contact with a 35-year-old Coalville woman at her place of employment due to an active warrant out of Wasatch County. A Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office deputy met Summit County deputies at Mayflower to take custody of the woman.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Summit County Search and Rescue was contacted about an injury accident near Rockport because of “the precarious nature of the vehicle.” It was decided that Search and Rescue was not needed.

All of the windows in a Silver Summit bus stop were broken sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. Deputies were unable to obtain video of the incident. They have no suspects or leads.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit. They attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding on S.R. 32, but the driver fled at over 88 mph until turning into a residence. The driver exited the vehicle and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody and booked on several charges.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary report in the Snyderville Basin. Three vehicles at the same residence were missing several items. The cars were unlocked. There weren’t any cameras at the home.

A vehicle burglary was reported in Silver Summit. The complainant said his vehicle was broken into and items, including $800 worth of gift cards, were missing. There was no damage to the car.

Deputies responded to a storage unit burglary in Jeremy Ranch. The owner discovered that his storage unit was broken into sometime over the last week. Two speakers valued at around $300 each and a 75-foot HDMI cord were taken. Storage unit staff were working to collect video footage. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow up.

A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle in Kimball Junction for operating without a license plate. Deputies made contact with the driver and detected the smell of raw and burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed user amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation and the items were seized for evidence.

Monday, Feb. 13

A Francis homeowner reported property damage. He said his white vinyl fence that runs along S.R. 35 had been hit by a vehicle, causing substantial damage. There are no suspects or evidence. Deputies responded to the location and determined the incident had not occurred recently. There were no tire tracks and the snow appeared to be untouched around the fence.