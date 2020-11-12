Sheriff’s report: DUI arrest after 11-year-old hit by car in Pinebrook





A 36-year-old Salt Lake City woman was arrested after driving on a sidewalk in Pinebrook and hitting an 11-year-old girl with her car, causing minor injuries, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and a probable cause statement.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and deputies indicated they would recommend felony charges because it was the woman’s third DUI offense within two years, according to the report.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a child in Pinebrook. The accident occurred near the intersection of Pointe Road and Pinebrook Boulevard in a residential neighborhood just west of the nearby shopping complex.

Deputies indicated the woman had driven on the sidewalk and struck the child, causing injuries including scrapes to the girl’s left ankle, right hand and right foot.

The driver was acting erratically and frequently contradicted herself, according to the probable cause statement. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication.

Deputies indicated the woman’s BMW did not have the interlock ignition device she was required to use after previous violations of the law. That device requires a driver not to have alcohol in their system before the vehicle will turn on. Deputies referred to multiple other violations including incorrect license plates and registration, multiple outstanding warrants and driving without insurance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 8, including multiple thefts from vehicles and a Park City ambulance sliding off the road in wintry conditions.

Sunday, Nov. 8

County plows were called out to perform snow removal after a Park City EMS ambulance slid off a road in Summit Park and tipped over into a ditch. Deputies indicated there were no injuries.

Friday, Nov. 6

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to the Weber Canyon area to assist with notifying residences of a nearby wildfire and to advise people there to evacuate.

A 28-year-old Coalville man was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of violating probation after deputies responded to a motel in Echo for a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

An Oakley post office official notified deputies that six mailboxes had been pried open overnight. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect and that the postmaster would send letters to the affected parties.

Thursday, Nov. 5

A 53-year-old Oakley man was arrested on suspicion of DUI for the fourth time in four months after hitting a parked car in Oakley. Deputies indicated the man had a blood-alcohol level of 0.295 — nearly six times the legal limit — and that they would seek a prolonged period of detention because of the pattern of driving while drunk.

A woman reported that her purse was stolen sometime during an errand she was running to a Kimball Junction bank. Deputies indicated the purse contained personal belongings, medication and a cellphone and that they did not have a suspect or any leads.

Deputies recovered shell casings near a street sign that an unknown suspect shot with a 9mm pistol. Deputies indicated a person had pulled to the side of the road and shot the sign, and that they did not have information about a suspect or the vehicle that was used.

A man entered an unlocked vehicle in the driveway of a Summit Park home, threw a diaper bag out of the vehicle onto the side of the road and left. Deputies indicated a passerby returned the bag to the victim and that there was no information about the suspect.

A mother and her grown daughter argued after the daughter left her children with the mother and then wanted to pick them back up. Deputies indicated the argument did not turn physical and that the case would be forwarded to the Division of Child and Protective Services and the County Attorney’s Office.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

A 35-year-old Oakley woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after deputies responded to a report of a girl being hit by her mother. The woman admitted she hit the 13-year-old girl in the face during a fight, and medical personnel treated the teen for a bloody nose.

A woman reported that her vehicle was stolen overnight from the driveway of her Pinebrook residence. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a national database for stolen goods, and that they didn’t have any leads or information about a suspect.

A man reported someone had smashed a rear window in his vehicle and stole some samples for decks. He reported the samples have no cash value and he provided deputies with surveillance footage of the incident. The footage does not show a license plate, but does reveal information about the suspect and vehicle, and deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up.

A Pinebrook woman reported someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and stolen a new ceiling fan. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

A 43-year-old Henefer man was arrested for having an active warrant after deputies received a report of a man acting suspiciously.

Multiple items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at a Kimball Junction apartment complex. Deputies indicated they worked with the property manager to review surveillance footage.

A 24-year-old Park City woman was hit by a vehicle in the Smith’s parking lot, causing minor injuries. The woman reported she was pushing a shopping cart through the parking lot when a black four-door sedan that was driving through parking stalls crashed into the cart. Deputies indicated the woman’s hip was bruised and that they had not found other witnesses that saw the incident.

An unknown suspect cut a padlock at a construction site near the Canyons Village base area and stole $2,000 worth of hand tools. Deputies indicated they did not have leads and would refer the case to the Investigations Division.

A Chicago woman who recently moved to Summit County reported that someone had been using her personal information and social security number to fraudulently procure unemployment benefits. Deputies indicated the fraud appeared to be originating from Chicago and that the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.