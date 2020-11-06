Sheriff’s report: DUI suspect crashes car into liquor store





A 62-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his vehicle into a liquor store, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle jumped a curb at the Kimball Junction liquor store and crashed into its north wall, according to a probable cause statement.

The man explained to officers that his foot had become stuck under the accelerator while he was simultaneously pushing the accelerator, according to the statement.

A breath test revealed the presence of alcohol, though the report did not indicate the amount. The man admitted to having a small glass of rum earlier that morning and also having taken two prescription medications that day.

The man completed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to the report.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 1, including multiple vehicle burglaries and a 15-year-old punching a 13-year-old in the eye while the younger boy was selling him boxing gloves.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Deputies conducted pepper ball and use-of-force training.

Deputies received a call about a burglary in progress at the Utah Olympic Park and when they arrived, the suspect had fled up the mountainside north of the park. Deputies established a perimeter and launched a drone to find the 31-year-old Salt Lake City man. The man emerged after deputies contacted him through his parents. The man was a former employee who had been fired months earlier and was attempting to steal tools. He was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of theft, burglary and trespassing.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Summit County Search and Rescue was contacted about overdue hikers in the Henry’s Fork area. The hikers were contacted by phone and reported they had returned to the trailhead and were heading home in good health.

A 13-year-old boy reported he had arranged to sell boxing gloves to a 15-year-old boy. The older boy punched him in the eye for no reason, leaving a bruise. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Friday, Oct. 30

A 53-year-old Oakley man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies received a report of a near-collision on Brown’s Canyon Road. The caller said the other vehicle almost hit them head-on and that the other driver pulled over after the near miss. Deputies arrived and found the man near the scene. They conducted field sobriety tests and indicated a breath test showed the man’s blood alcohol level was 0.302, six times the legal limit.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

A 78-year-old Park City man was found safe walking along Kilby Road near Woodward Park City after he was reported missing earlier that morning. The man suffers from dementia and deputies issued a Silver Alert after the man did not return from a walk near his Kimball Junction home. Multiple people called in to report seeing the man, and the search included the use of a drone and Summit County Search and Rescue assets.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

A 23-year-old Kamas woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at a turnoff from Highland Drive near Kimball Junction. The vehicle’s engine was running and the woman was in the driver seat when deputies approached. Deputies indicated that a strong smell of alcohol was coming from the vehicle. The woman performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to jail.

Deputies responded to a Coalville hotel for a report that someone had pried open the soap dispenser in the guest laundry room and stolen an unknown amount of quarters. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.

Deputies responded to a home near Bitner Road for a report of domestic violence. Deputies spoke to both individuals and determined the fight did not turn physical. They indicated no further action would be taken.

Monday, Oct. 26

Deputies reported a vehicle that had been stolen the previous day in Jeremy Ranch was found unoccupied in Salt Lake City. Deputies indicated they attempted to contact the vehicle’s owner so they could claim the vehicle.

A man indicated a rental excavator had been stolen from Marion and a GPS tracking unit showed it had traveled to Nashville, Tennessee. He had last seen the piece of equipment in September and requested it be listed as stolen property. Deputies indicated they did so and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up with the victim and authorities in Tennessee.

A woman reported her vehicle was burglarized overnight on Cutter Lane and that several items had been taken. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A man reported $250 worth of tools were stolen from his vehicle parked in Jeremy Ranch. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft and deputies indicated there were no signs of forced entry and that they had no suspects.

An employee reported that a fraudulent check had been used at a Kimball Junction interior design store. The checking account had been frozen, the name on the check was not accurate and the person to whom the checking account belonged reported that her purse had been stolen this summer in Cottonwood Heights. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.