Sheriff’s Report: Early June provides some variety for deputies

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

June has so far provided quite the variety to Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who have been dispatched to a range of calls in the Snyderville Basin and across the East Side during the first half of the month.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls during the first week, between June 1 and June 8, including reports of vehicle burglary, intoxication and theft.

However, shift reports in the days that followed appear to indicate there was less of a need for deputies to dispatch as no cases were mentioned.

Thursday, June 8

A past vehicle burglary was reported near Silver Creek. The complainant said a yoga mat was taken from her car on the night of June 1. No footage was recovered from the parking lot where the theft occurred. Deputies did not have enough suspect information to continue the investigation and closed the case.

Tuesday, June 6

Deputies located a stolen vehicle in Silver Summit and initiated a traffic stop. Three occupants were detained as law enforcement conducted an investigation. A search of the vehicle revealed narcotics, fraudulent checks and multiple stolen items. The driver and front passenger were subsequently taken to the Summit County Jail on numerous charges. The third passenger, a pregnant woman, was determined to not be involved in the criminal activity. She was transported to a residence nearby.

Sunday, June 4

A caller reported a man was “violently” screaming and a woman was crying at a home in Summit Park. Deputies arrived at the residence and determined an adult man and his father had been screaming, and the mother was screaming for them to stop. Both men had marks, and deputies were unable to determine who the predominant aggressor was. The son was arrested for intoxication. The Summit County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for assault charges.

A vehicle was stopped on S.R. 224 after a records check revealed the registration was revoked and the car had no insurance. The owner of the vehicle was unable to provide proof of insurance or registration. Deputies also observed an open container of alcohol in plain view. The driver was cited and the vehicle was impounded.

Saturday, June 3

Deputies conducted a registration check on a vehicle in Silver Creek. They discovered an active arrest warrant for the registered owner and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was confirmed to be the owner and was arrested for the warrant. Deputies also noticed the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath after the individual was arrested. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol, though no signs of impairment were detected. The driver was issued a citation.

Friday, June 2

An attempted vehicle burglary was reported at Willow Creek Park. The suspects fled in a black BMW. Deputies located several cars of the same make, and they stopped one matching the description of the suspect vehicle near East Canyon. Law enforcement observed the two male occupants attempting to throw drugs and burglary tools out of the vehicle. They were arrested.

A traffic stop was initiated near Marion after deputies observed several lane violations. Deputies observed signs of impairment when they approached the driver and detected the smell of alcohol coming from inside the cabin. The driver agreed to participate in a standardized field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. The man was subsequently arrested for suspected DUI.

Thursday, June 1

A vehicle was stopped in the Snyderville Basin for a traffic violation. The driver had a warrant out of Salt Lake City for retail theft and failure to appear. Deputies arrested the man for the warrants. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.