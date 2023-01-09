Sheriff’s Report: Father calls to report child missing after forgetting her at restaurant

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young child was found alone on Saturday at a fast food restaurant.

Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction following reports that an 8-year-old girl had been sitting by herself for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Around the same time, the father of the child called in to report her missing.

The man said he had driven to Sugar House before realizing his child was not in his vehicle, according to the report. Deputies waited with the 8-year-old until she was reunited with her father.

The case was forwarded to investigators for further follow-up.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 8, including non-injury accidents, theft and road rage.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Summit County Search and Rescue was contacted about a crash notification from an Apple device in the Uinta mountains. They contacted the owner, who said everything was okay.

A semi-truck driver was unable to navigate a small turn on Hoytsville Frontage Road. The semi-trailer went into the river near the road, causing the truck and trailer to flip. No injuries were reported.

Deputies were dispatched to a three-vehicle accident in the Snyderville Basin. The primary vehicle slid into the other lane, colliding head-on with another vehicle. A third vehicle came over a hill, hit some ice and slid into the other two cars. The primary vehicle was found to have no insurance and an expired registration. The driver was issued a citation and the vehicle was impounded. The other cars were towed.

Friday, Jan. 6

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol officers with several weather-related calls.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Search and Rescue was contacted to assist a motorist on an off-road vehicle who was stuck near the Morgan County line.

A man reported a past theft in Canyons Village. He said he left a rented snowboard in a ski rack on Dec. 29, but it was missing when he returned. There are no leads or suspects.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

A man reported that his adult son was hit by an angry motorist while working at a construction site near Promontory. Multiple witnesses stated that the suspect swerved his truck toward the construction worker on purpose. The suspect was reportedly angry about the roadway being blocked by concrete trucks. The individual hit the 22-year-old Provo man with the passenger side mirror on the vehicle and fled. This incident was not reported until nearly four hours after it occurred. The suspect was not located. Deputies planned to review video surveillance of the incident.

A vehicle was stopped on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation. A K9 officer was deployed and indicated that illegal narcotics were present. A probable cause search was conducted, and approximately 125 pounds of raw marijuana was located inside the vehicle. The 40-year-old California man was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Theft was reported at a business near Pinebrook. A woman left her snowboard on racks outside and went inside to make a phone call. When she returned, the board was gone. The woman spoke with employees who said they would check the surveillance cameras. The deputy told her to share any footage she receives with the Sheriff’s Office.

Summit County Dispatch received a vehicle burglary call that was later determined to be a theft. Eight Lamborghini tires and a mini motorized bike, with a total value of $7,900, were stolen. The case was forwarded to investigators.

Monday, Jan. 2

Deputies were dispatched to several vehicle burglaries in the Redstone area. A woman was described as acting suspiciously in a yoga studio. Several clients’ car keys were taken from inside the studio and used to access the vehicles parked outside. Credit and debit cards were taken and used at stores nearby. Deputies planned to review video footage and identify the suspect.

A theft report was taken by telephone. The man reported his car keys were taken from a yoga studio. Deputies said the case is believed to be linked to similar incidents that occurred later in the day at a business nearby.

A 40-year-old Kamas man was arrested for violating a protective order.

Deputies responded to a delayed report of vehicle theft in Kimball Junction. The theft occurred between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. The unlocked 2011 white Chevrolet Express van was parked in an underground parking lot with the keys inside. The vehicle contained a large amount of carpet-cleaning equipment. Deputies have no suspects.