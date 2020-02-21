Sheriff’s report: Felon incarcerated on suspicion of domestic violence had multiple weapons at his home

A search of the home of a man who was arrested after choking and punching his girlfriend multiple times yielded several weapons, including a firearm and loaded magazines, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were initially unable to locate the 55-year-old Coalville man but later arrested him.

The man is a convicted felon and was unlawfully in possession of the weapons, which also included multiple knives, according to the report.

Since the man is already in custody, the information was forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to be screened for further charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 16, including multiple incidents of domestic violence and thefts from Outlets Park City.

Sunday, Feb. 16

A 17-year-old Hideout male was given a juvenile referral for marijuana possession and released to his mother after deputies found marijuana in the vehicle he was driving. Deputies were investigating a collision on Highland Drive and smelled marijuana before the teen consented to a search of his vehicle.

A 48-year-old Park City woman was arrested after drunkenly breaking a child’s eyeglasses at a Silver Summit home. Deputies responded to a 911 hang up and when they got to the home, a man told them his girlfriend had been drinking and had broken one of his sons’ eyeglasses. Deputies determined the woman to be the aggressor and arrested her on suspicion of criminal mischief domestic violence and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Following a report of a reckless driver on S.R. 248, deputies found the vehicle had crashed on Lower River Road in Francis. The 37-year-old Kamas man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Friday, Feb. 14

A man was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after deputies found him outside of a Kimball Junction hotel with no shoes on. Deputies initially responded because the hotel’s employees had requested assistance in getting the intoxicated 32-year-old to leave. He was cleared by medical personnel and taken to jail.

About 1,000 pounds of new tile was stolen from a home construction site in Pinebrook. Deputies indicated several subcontractors had been working at the site through the week but that they had no suspects.

A 65-year-old woman was cited for retail theft after being detained by employees of a Pinebrook grocery store. The woman had removed packaging from several over-the-counter medications and placed them in her purse.

Thursday, Feb. 13

A 48-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he failed field sobriety tests and was found to be in possession of THC oil. Deputies responded to a mobile-phone store in Kimball Junction for a complaint of a person driving recklessly and when deputies contacted him, he appeared to be intoxicated. The man was taken to jail and the vehicle impounded.

An inmate at the Summit County Jail wrote a letter to a person who had a protective order against him, and deputies indicated charges would be screened with the Summit County Attorney’s Office for violating that order.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Summit County Search and Rescue assisted Wasatch County with an injured snowmobiler near Wolf Creek. Search and Rescue also responded to the Soapstone area to assist a Park Ranger who had become stuck in his snowcat.

A woman was arrested after stealing about $350 worth of clothes from an Outlets Park City store. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia, five grams of methamphetamine and multiple outstanding warrants and booked the 37-year-old Draper woman into jail.

A 24-year-old Coalville man was arrested for violating a protective order.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

A 20-year-old Park City man was cited for retail theft after admitting to stealing from two Outlets Park City stores. The merchandise was recovered and deputies indicated it would be held for evidence and then returned to the stores.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the presence of a child after deputies responded to a Hoytsville residence on a report of a possible domestic incident. Deputies determined a physical fight had occurred in the presence of a young child. Marijuana was found in the man’s room and several firearms were removed from the residence.

A 33-year-old was arrested on outstanding warrants after deputies ran his vehicle’s license plates while he was driving near Kimball Junction. Deputies found the vehicle had no insurance and that the Midvale man had been denied a license. The vehicle was impounded.

Deputies arrived at a Summit Park home on a report of a possible domestic incident to find multiple items broken throughout the home and a resident with several minor injuries. The suspect, a 51-year-old Park City man, had left the scene, but deputies were able to locate and arrest him on suspicion of several charges including domestic violence aggravated assault.

Monday, Feb. 10

Employees at an Outlets Park City store reported that a repeat shoplifter had once again stolen items from the store and were able to furnish authorities with a description of his vehicle. Deputies indicated that the suspect is a 33-year-old Duchesne man and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.