Sheriff’s Report: Francis homeowner suspects South Summit students involved in egging, burglary

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday were dispatched to a burglary report in Francis.

The homeowner arrived at their residence to discover the exterior windows and doors were covered in broken eggs and shells, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect or suspects also broke the door to the enclosed front patio and entered. The patio is attached to the home.

More broken eggs and shells were found on the patio. The homeowner reported their nephew has been having trouble with other South Summit High School students and believed they were involved, the report said.

Deputies have no leads on suspects. The case will be forwarded to school resource officers with the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 12, including reports of stuck vehicles, burglary and assault.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Summit County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Meeks Cabin area after a group of snowmobilers became lost. The party was located in good health. Search and Rescue transported the group back to their vehicle.

Deputies observed a truck stuck in a snowbank during a routine patrol in Kamas. Further investigation determined the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed before becoming lodged in the snow. Deputies observed several open containers in plain view throughout the vehicle’s cabin. Deputies were unable to find any information about the vehicle’s registered owner after completing a records check. It was towed.

Saturday, Feb. 11

A Coalville woman reported an active intruder in her home. She said her ex-husband broke into the home and was trespassing. Deputies determined the parties are still married and live together in the residence. An argument ensued between the man and woman, leading deputies to separate the parties for the night. The case will be screened for charges by the County Attorney’s Office.

Friday, Feb. 10

South Jordan Police reported they located a stolen vehicle pulling a white trailer. The trailer belonged to an auto repair shop based in the Snyderville Basin, but was not listed as stolen. Deputies contacted the company, which said the trailer was last seen around 10 p.m. and was missing, but had not been reported yet. Employees retrieved the trailer from the South Jordan Police Department. Police did not locate any suspects during their investigation. Summit County deputies planned to forward the case to investigators for follow-up.

A car was observed in a snowbank and lodged against a pole in Kimball Junction. The driver was seen trying to push the stuck vehicle out of the snow. Deputies made contact with the driver, who showed signs of impairment. They conducted a field sobriety test, which the driver performed poorly on. Deputies also observed an open container in the middle console. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Kimball Junction for an equipment violation. Both occupants were determined to have several in-state warrants. They were taken into custody.

Thursday, Feb. 9

A Kimball Junction man reported someone accessed his garage, which was secured, and stole a bike estimated to be worth $12,000.

Deputies were dispatched to an injury accident in Silver Summit. An investigation determined a driver veered into the oncoming lane of travel and collided head-on with a car. Both drivers were transported to a hospital to treat minor injuries.

People living in Canyons Village reported their roommate, a 31-year-old man, was highly intoxicated and belligerent. The man and his girlfriend entered into a verbal argument, and when it escalated another person living in the unit attempted to separate the couple. The 31-year-old punched his roommate in the face with a closed fist, which broke the individual’s eyeglasses and caused an injury. The 31-year-old retreated to his room, where deputies took him into custody. The man continued to be belligerent en route to the Summit County Jail. He faces several charges including assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Summit County Dispatch received a report that a vehicle drove into a sign off the roadway. Deputies found the driver, a 41-year-old man, who showed signs of impairment. The man performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and was arrested for suspect DUI. Deputies later learned the man was an ignition interlock-restricted driver, was alcohol restricted and had a revoked driver’s license. Deputies also discovered open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Tollgate Canyon for an equipment violation. They observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed user amounts of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was taken into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail.

A traffic stop was conducted for multiple violations on Interstate 80. The driver, a 48-year-old woman, was found to have a suspended license and multiple warrants. K9 officer Hunter was deployed and displayed a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia. The woman claimed ownership of the items. Deputies searched her person and located small amounts of methamphetamine. She was arrested.

Monday, Feb. 6

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Peoa for an equipment violation. The driver, a 38-year-old man, was found to have an active felony warrant. He was placed under arrest. During the traffic stop, K9 Spike was deployed and alerted that narcotics were present. A vehicle search revealed user amounts of methamphetamine and a credit card belonging to another person. The man was transported to the Summit County Jail.

A woman reported items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Woodward. There is no suspect information.