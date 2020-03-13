Sheriff’s report: Henefer man loses $1,000 to scammers, but foils $7,000 attempt

A Henefer man was scammed out of at least $1,000 for fraudulent computer services, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told deputies he saw what he thought was a software upgrade on his computer in October and he reached out to a service that provided technical support remotely, according to the report.

He paid $1,064 for security software, but reported that the company would sporadically put viruses on his computer over the next few months. The company would then access his computer remotely to fix the problems.

On Thursday, the company reported they had overcharged the man $699, but then said they mistakenly put $6,999 in his bank account. When they requested he begin to pay them back with $2,000 in Target gift cards, he knew he was being scammed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, March 2, and Sunday, March 8, including multiple retail thefts and DUIs.

Sunday, March 8

Deputies responded to a family fight at a Trailside home about the family-owned business and advised a women she would need to start the eviction process if she wanted to force her brother to move out. Deputies indicated the two separated for the night.

Ski patrollers on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort called to report a man that refused to leave their facility. The man initially wouldn’t identify himself but was eventually identified as a 52-year-old Parkite. Deputies notified him he was no longer allowed on the premises.

Saturday, March 7

Walmart loss-prevention workers spotted a woman who attempted to leave the store without paying for several items. The 43-year-old Coalville woman admitted taking the items. She was cited and released and banned from the store.

A person followed a suspected drunk driver until he pulled into a driveway near Pinebrook. Deputies found the vehicle and performed field sobriety tests, which the 30-year-old Midvale male failed. They then arrested him on suspicion of DUI and obtained a warrant to test his blood.

Friday, March 6

An Outlets Park City store reported a theft in progress, and deputies found the suspect who admitted to stealing from the store and one other. The 27-year-old Park City man was cited for misdemeanor theft and released.

Thursday, March 5

Deputies pulled over a driver after his vehicle was seen driving erratically on Interstate 80. The 27-year-old Coalville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after field sobriety tests at the Bell’s Silver Creek gas station, and he was taken to jail where his blood was taken to be tested.

A Summit Park man reported his mountain bike had been stolen from his garage when it was left open overnight. He provided identification for the bike, including a serial number and parts numbers, and the bike was listed on a national registry of stolen goods. Deputies indicated the Investigations Division would follow up and search a pawn shop database.

Deputies received a tip that people were smoking marijuana at a Silver Springs address. When they arrived, a 32-year-old Coalville man admitted to possessing marijuana and turned over the drug and paraphernalia to deputies. He was cited and released.

Wednesday, March 4

Deputies stopped to assist a motorist on Interstate 80 and while speaking to them, found drug paraphernalia on a passenger. The passenger was cited and released.

A man who purchased a tow strap at Home Depot also stole a $750 piece of welding equipment. The credit card he used is associated with thefts from other Home Depot stores in the Salt Lake Valley. Deputies indicated they would follow up with evidence provided by the store.

Tuesday, March 3

The driver and passenger of a vehicle stopped at Kimball Junction were arrested after deputies discovered multiple outstanding warrants and drug paraphernalia. The 35-year-old Midvale man and the 32-year-old West Valley City woman were taken to jail on the drug- and vehicle-related warrants.

While on an unrelated traffic stop, a deputy observed a vehicle leave the roadway and appear to hit an object and continue driving. Deputies followed the vehicle and stopped it near Matt Knoop Memorial Park, where the 27-year-old Salt Lake City female driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after he admitted smoking marijuana and failed field sobriety tests. Deputies pulled over the 60-year-old Heber man in Silver Creek and smelled marijuana. A search revealed the drug and drug paraphernalia.

A woman’s credit card was used fraudulently in Kimball Junction several times in a short time frame. She initially thought she’d left it in the card reader at Park City Coffee Roaster, but video indicated she left her card elsewhere and someone used it to purchase gift cards at Smith’s. That person’s identity was not easily identifiable from the surveillance footage.

Monday, March 2

Multiple tools were stolen from a person’s vehicle in Rockport Estates sometime between late February and early March. The person was working on an inventory of what was missing and deputies indicated they would follow up.

A woman reported a burglary that happened about a month ago. She provided a list of missing items, but deputies indicated there was no suspect information.