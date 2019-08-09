Sheriff’s report: Hit-and-run driver arrested for DUI

An alleged drunken driver hit a pedestrian in Kimball Junction, leaving him with a head wound, and then fled the scene, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office report. A short time later, a vehicle matching the description of the one that hit the man crashed in Silver Summit, and the Utah Highway Patrol arrested its driver.

Deputies originally responded to a report of a car-versus-pedestrian accident near the transit center roundabout and discovered a man lying on the sidewalk with a head wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses described the vehicle and deputies and Park City police searched the area but couldn’t find it. That’s when the Utah Highway Patrol received a report of an accident near Interstate 80 at Silver Summit with a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a fence.

After arresting the driver, deputies indicated law enforcement officers had retained the driver’s cell phone and ordered its contents preserved.

The report said the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, July 29, and Sunday, Aug. 4, including a man threatening a family with a gun in the Uintas and a $1,300 fraud at Brooks Brothers.

Saturday, Aug. 3

A gun-wielding man threatened a family cutting firewood in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The man approached the family and told them they were disturbing the peace. He became argumentative, pulled out a handgun from his fanny pack and started to make threats. Deputies indicated they did not know where he was camping or where his vehicle was located and the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Two men, apparently upset about the accommodations at an RV park in the Snyderville Basin, used a skateboard to try to get their money back. They damaged the money drop box but ultimately did not open it. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

An intoxicated woman began hitting her estranged father with her hand and purse without warning after entering his home. The father hadn’t seen the 40-year-old Coalville woman since 2011 before she attacked him. Deputies determined her to be the dominant aggressor in the situation, and arrested her.

Deputies responded to a Coalville business for a report of an intoxicated and aggressive man whom they found behind the business. They arrested the 21-year-old Murray man when they discovered he had an active warrant and took him to jail without further incident.

A man trying to get into his friend’s apartment was arrested for having two outstanding warrants and drugs and drug paraphernalia. Deputies were called to the Canyon Creek condominiums on West Bitner Road for an attempted burglary where deputies found the 30-year-old Salt Lake City man.

A man was caught trying to steal a pair of pants from Walmart. Employees detained him and held him at the store until deputies arrived and cited him for retail theft.

Friday, Aug. 2

A 15-year-old pulled a kitchen knife on his stepfather during a physical fight in a Silver Summit residence. Deputies determined the juvenile was the primary aggressor and referred him to juvenile court. The man agreed to leave the home for the weekend.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Brooks Brothers is out more than $1,300 after an assistant manager was duped by a fraudster. That manager received a call from someone claiming to be the regional manager on a number that registered as “Brooks Brother Corporate” on the caller ID. The person told the assistant manager to count all the money in the cash register and to purchase gift cards in that amount from Walmart. The assistant manager did that and then provided the card numbers and PINs over the phone. Deputies indicated the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.

Wednesday, July 31

A 79-year-old man died in his Silver Summit home and was discovered by his wife. When she came home, he was on the bedroom floor unconscious and not breathing. Deputies arrived about five minutes after being dispatched and medical personnel confirmed he had died. No criminal activity was observed.

Tuesday, July 30

A Coalville car wash was burglarized, with the thief making off with money from a locked cash box. Deputies did not find signs that the person had forced entry into the business, but the cash box had been pried open.

Monday, July 29

Search and Rescue was called out to assist an injured hiker with a leg burn, but before crews arrived, a medical helicopter landed and transported the woman to Roosevelt, where she denied medical care.

An intoxicated 40-year-old man sent threatening texts and voicemails to a woman who had told him to stop contacting her. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of threatening, electronic communication harassment and intoxication. The messages centered around issues with a dog, which the woman denied.

A 63-year-old Francis man died and was found by a family member. Deputies indicated the man had had medical problems.

A road rage incident turned out, upon further investigation, to be a case of domestic violence, as the man who had damaged a woman’s vehicle had previously been her boyfriend. The 32-year-old Park City man had sent threatening texts and damaged his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle while three children were present. Deputies arrested the man on suspicioin of stalking, electric communication harassment, criminal mischief and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.