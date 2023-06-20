Sheriff’s Report: Juvenile involved in beer run at Silver Creek gas station

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Rowdy youth ran rampant over the weekend in Summit County.

A Silver Creek Gas station attendant on Sunday reported a juvenile male stole a case of beer and ran out of the store, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. He then fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Deputies responded and circulated in the area searching for the suspect and car, but they were not located. Limited information about the incident led to the case being documented for informational purposes but ultimately closed.

In a separate case the day before, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Highland Estates area for speeding.

They approached the car to speak with the occupants and observed a case of beer in plain sight. Deputies also discovered everyone inside the car was under the age of 21, according to a shift report.

A subsequent vehicle search revealed an additional open beer can underneath the driver’s seat. Deputies issued the driver a citation for speeding and alcohol offenses.

The report did not state whether a standardized field sobriety test was conducted. Utah’s “not a drop” law has no tolerance for underage drinking and driving.

A public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, June 12, and Sunday, June 18, including reports of a lost hiker, a protective order violation and traffic stops.

Sunday, June 18

Summit County Search and Rescue was notified of a lost hiker. The individual was located before Search and Rescue was deployed.

A traffic stop was initiated by deputies in the Snyderville Basin. They discovered the driver had several outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody, and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Saturday, June 17

A vehicle was stopped in Kimball Junction for no insurance and a revoked registration. The driver was also found to have a suspended driver’s license for no insurance. The vehicle was state tax impounded by Park City Towing. The driver was issued a traffic citation for multiple violations.

Friday, June 16

Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the Snyderville Basin for a speeding violation. They made contact with the driver and noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search revealed a THC vape pen that was stored behind the passenger seat. The driver was issued a citation and released.

A vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation near Pinebrook. The front passenger was identified by deputies as an individual with several active warrants during the traffic stop. He was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail without incident. The driver was released with a citation for the traffic-related violations.

Deputies received information that a suspect who violated a protective order was residing in a motorhome, which was parked in a Heber City field. Summit County deputies and Heber City Police Department officers responded to the location to speak with the suspect. The individual failed to respond to law enforcement’s efforts to make contact. A warrant was drafted, and approved, to enter the motorhome and take the man into custody. As law enforcement approached the residence, the suspect exited and was taken into custody. A no-bail order was issued for the man.

A traffic stop was initiated in Pinebrook for speeding. Deputies discovered the driver had two outstanding warrants for stalking. The woman was taken into custody for the warrants. She was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident. Her vehicle was left in a friend’s possession.