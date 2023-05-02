Sheriff’s Report: Kamas business owner arrested under suspicion of DUI

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A Kamas business owner was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 27.

Summit County Dispatch received a report of an intoxicated man driving to the business he owns on Center Street, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The individual making the report also stated the man was planning to go to his business to start an altercation with someone he had been having a dispute with earlier in the day.

The man was located by deputies driving his car near the business, according to the report. He showed obvious signs of impairment. Deputies conducted a standard field sobriety test, which the man performed poorly on.

He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, April 24 and Sunday, April 30 including reports of vehicle burglary, trespassing and drugs.

Sunday, April 30

An unknown individual in Trailside intentionally blocked drainage using sandbags to divert the runoff from going down the culvert parallel to Old Ranch Road. The action subsequently caused the water to travel into the backyards of homes on Willowcreek Drive, causing one backyard to flood. Deputies said they do not believe this was malicious, but an attempt to keep their own property from flooding. The bags were placed there in the middle of the night on Thursday. Deputies who patrol the area were asked to monitor the drainage and sandbags as extensive damage could be caused if they were moved.

A Silver Summit man reported he left his vehicle parked in the driveway of his residence around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The doors were unlocked. Around 8 a.m. this morning, he noticed his wallet and a pair of sunglasses were missing. The man observed charges from his bank card throughout the night at a 7-11 in Taylorsville and a Walmart in Salt Lake City. The man did not have surveillance of the incident. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction for a suspicious person. A man was reported to be talking to himself outside with no shoes on, near an office building. Park City Police officers who were heading home assisted deputies in locating the man, who was found inside the office building in a maintenance closet. When deputies arrived, the man would not speak to them. He also refused to provide identifying information. The suspect was arrested for trespassing and other charges. A fingerprint scanner was used to identify the suspect after he arrived at the Summit County Jail.

Saturday, April 29

Special Enforcement Unit deputies conducted follow-up regarding a stolen vehicle case. The vehicle was discovered in a parking lot in South Salt Lake using a license plate recognition reading. The vehicle was impounded at the owner’s request. Deputies did not find any additional suspect information or evidence related to the original case.

Deputies were dispatched to Jeremy Ranch following reports of intoxication. The individual was attempting to enter a gas station. A deputy located the suspect in a muddy field to the east of a gas station. The individual was arrested for intoxication and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Tuesday, April 27

A vehicle was stopped in Kimball Junction for several moving violations. Deputies noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. A subsequent search of the car was conducted, and deputies located a small amount of marijuana and THC products. The items were confiscated. The driver claimed ownership of the items. The individual was issued a citation and released.

Deputies located a woman in the Newpark area who had a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia on her person. A man who was with the woman was never located. Day shift was advised that the man has an active no-bail fugitive warrant and “violent tendencies” towards law enforcement.

Wednesday, April 26

A vehicle traveling on S.R. 224 near Bear Hollow was stopped for driving the wrong way. A registration check revealed there was no insurance on the vehicle. The driver did not have a driver’s license and was unable to provide proper proof of insurance. The vehicle was impounded for the violations. The driver was issued a citation and released.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the Highland Estates area. They discovered the driver had multiple arrest warrants and the vehicle had a revoked and expired registration, with no valid insurance since 2022. The driver was arrested for the warrants and issued citations for the other violations. The vehicle was impounded.

Tuesday, April 25

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 146, for multiple traffic violations. A roadside interview was conducted, and drug paraphernalia was located. The items were booked into evidence for destruction. All parties were released with a warning.