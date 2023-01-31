Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week.

Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.

A short time later, deputies located two individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions inside the store.

Deputies reviewed video surveillance of the incident at Polo Ralph Lauren, which clearly showed the suspects placing merchandise into a stroller and exiting without paying, according to the report. A 33-year-old Kearns woman and a 35-year-old Salt Lake City man were arrested.

Deputies also discovered small amounts of fentanyl inside the woman’s purse. A search warrant was obtained to search the suspect vehicle, and deputies found four trash bags full of stolen clothing as well as drug paraphernalia. The items were inventoried; the total value was over $5,000.

Both suspects were taken into custody for felony retail theft and other, drug-related offenses.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 29, including an injury accident, fraud and theft.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Deputies located a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Kimball Junction business. Deputies noticed the strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle after making contact with the occupants. A records check revealed one of the individuals had several active warrants. A probable cause search yielded approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia. A 47-year-old Tooele man was taken into custody.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Deputies responded to an injury accident in Kimball Junction involving a Ford truck and a Jeep. One of the drivers called in the accident when another vehicle slid across the middle line striking the front of his vehicle. The caller and his juvenile daughter were transported to a medical facility with minor injuries. Both vehicles were undrivable and towed.

A traffic stop was initiated in Coalville for an equipment violation. The driver, a 58-year-old Coalville man, was found to have small amounts of marijuana. Further investigation revealed he also had more than 40 grams of methamphetamine, and other items commonly used in narcotic distribution. The man was arrested.

Deputies located a woman sitting in her vehicle after investigating two suspicious individuals in dark clothing walking around the Business Park Loop after normal operating hours. A strong smell of marijuana came from the woman’s vehicle as she spoke with law enforcement. Deputies also observed a bag of raw marijuana and a glass pipe in the center console, in plain view. The woman was cited and released.

Deputies were dispatched to Newpark following reports that a man was sleeping on someone’s front porch. Deputies located a 55-year-old Deer Mountain man who was extremely intoxicated and unable to maintain his balance. It was determined he was unfit to care for himself. He was taken into custody.

Friday, Jan. 27

A man in Summit Park was arrested for an active warrant.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Newpark. The driver, later identified as a 38-year-old West Valley man, gave a false name and a driver’s license number that was returned to a different person to deputies. The man was fingerprinted on scene and found to have active warrants as well as a revoked driver’s license. A probable cause search revealed open containers, small amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested. A passenger was released.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

A Summit County resident reported a credit card had been opened in their name by someone in Nebraska around October. The debt on the card was over $8,000.

A vehicle was stopped in Silver Springs for a traffic violation. A records check revealed an active warrant out of Summit County. The 28-year-old Cottonwood Heights man admitted to having marijuana inside his vehicle. He was issued a citation and taken into custody for the warrant.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct report just after 1 a.m. in Rockport. The complainant said a 40-year-old Summit County woman was intoxicated and trespassing. Deputies arrived on the scene and found the suspect had locked herself in the bathroom after entering the residence through a window. They tried to make contact with the woman several times, but she did not respond. Deputies forced entry into the bathroom to check the woman’s well-being. She was breathing, but unresponsive on the floor. The woman later became responsive and deputies advised her she was under arrest. She resisted and became very aggressive. Deputies were able to safely place the woman in handcuffs and escorted her to a patrol vehicle. The woman remained aggressive and began flailing and kicking, hitting a deputy on the head. She was transported to a medical facility for evaluation. Once released, she will be booked into jail for multiple violations, including assault on a peace officer.

Monday, Jan. 23

An unknown individual forced entry into a Jeremy Ranch office building sometime between Jan. 20 and 23. The person stole multiple items, including a laptop and drone, from inside. Deputies had no suspects or investigative leads.

A Pinebrook man reported the bed of his truck was broken into sometime between Jan. 17 and 19. Multiple tools were stolen. The tailgate was locked with a tonneau cover over the bed of the truck. There is no video footage or suspect information. Deputies planned to follow up with the man to obtain serial numbers for the missing items.

Deputies observed a Honda Accord commit several traffic violations around 10:30 p.m. in Kimball Junction and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle evaded deputies, initiating a pursuit. Deputies learned the vehicle had been listed as stolen out of Salt Lake County. The chase was terminated on westbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 140, due to weather-related road issues. Deputies searched for the vehicle, which was later located in a parking lot on Parleys Way in Salt Lake City. The vehicle was occupied by two individuals, who were taken into custody after a high-risk stop was conducted. The driver, a 17-year-old Salt Lake City juvenile, was taken to a youth center. The passenger, a 19-year-old Salt Lake City man, had an outstanding warrant issued in Summit County. He was booked into the Summit County Jail, and the vehicle was returned to its registered owner.