Sheriff’s report: Liftie reports assault over social distancing guidelines





A worker at the Canyons Village base area of Park City Mountain Resort reported that he was assaulted by a man who complained about the resort’s social distancing efforts, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee, a 57-year-old Jackson Hole man, said he was working the Cabriolet lift when he saw a 57-year-old Park City man measuring areas on the concrete nearby.

The employee approached the man, who then pushed the employee, according to the report. The suspect left the scene but deputies were able to contact him via telephone.

The man told them he was upset the resort wasn’t doing enough to enforce social distancing.

Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 6, including $20,000 in equipment stolen from a construction site and a woman hitting her ex-boyfriend with a car.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Deputies responded to a noise complaint in Summit Park and shut down a party, encountering about 30 people under the age of 21. A 46-year-old North Salt Lake woman rented the house for a birthday party for her daughter. Deputies indicated people had been drinking and that many attendees were 18 to 19 years old from the Wasatch Front.

Friday, Dec. 4

A 57-year-old Kamas man reported his ex-girlfriend came to his home and started shouting at him before speeding toward him in her car and crashing into him. The man indicated he rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and then back off when the 49-year-old Salt Lake City woman hit the brakes. He said he wasn’t seriously injured. Deputies indicated they impounded the vehicle and that they arrested the woman on suspicion of several charges.

Monday, Nov. 30

Deputies reported three thefts from a construction site on Bitner Road totaling more than $20,000 in stolen tools and equipment. The thief used a tool to cut into construction trailers, making off with at least $11,000 worth of tools and $10,000 worth of copper wire and electrical equipment. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.