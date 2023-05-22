Sheriff’s Report: Man arrested after fleeing on foot from S.R. 224, I-80 pursuit

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A vehicle pursuit through the Snyderville Basin resulted in the driver’s arrest on Sunday night.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after a records check determined it was operating without insurance, according to a shift report. The vehicle then fled from deputies.

The pursuit led deputies from S.R. 224 to Interstate 80. The vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver left the roadway near mile marker 135 and came to a stop, according to the sheriff’s report. The driver, and sole occupant, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies deployed a Taser on the suspect, which prevented him from crossing over a high wildlife fence. The man was evaluated and cleared by medical personnel before he was transported to the Summit County Jail without further incident. He was arrested on several charges including failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and reckless driving.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, May 15 and Sunday, May 21 including reports of vehicle burglaries, drugs and intoxication.

Saturday, May 20

Deputies were dispatched to a gas station in Summit Park for an intoxicated individual. A woman was causing a disturbance to employees and customers at the service station. She was determined to be highly intoxicated and unable to safely remain at the gas station. Deputies arrested the woman without incident.

Friday, May 19

Deputies stopped a vehicle for a registration violation near Bear Hollow. A narcotics K9 was deployed during the traffic stop and showed a positive alert to the presence of narcotics. Deputies searched the car and located a small amount of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail without incident.

A records check on a vehicle revealed the registered owner had two no-bail warrants out of Wasatch County for theft. A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect, who was the sole occupant, was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was transported to the Mayflower exit and turned over to Heber City Police Department officers. The vehicle was released to a friend.

Thursday, May 18

Deputies stopped a blue truck on S.R. 224 for a lane violation. The driver was found to have an active no-bail warrant. She was arrested. A subsequent search of her person led deputies to discover methamphetamine and a glass pipe. The vehicle was left with the registered owner, who was a passenger.

Wednesday, May 17

Deputies located a suspect in the back of a Jeep pointing a rifle-style gun out of the window towards Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. The gun was discovered to be an air rifle. K9 Spike displayed a positive alert, leading the vehicle to be searched. Deputies located letters belonging to another person inside the car. The suspect was arrested on several charges.

Tuesday, May 16

Deputies were dispatched to a Silver Creek gas station where an armed robbery was reported. The juvenile suspect was arrested by deputies within 10 hours of the incident.

Monday, May 15

Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in Pinebrook. They made contact with the registered owner, who said he went to leave for work and noticed many of his tools were missing. He told deputies the vehicle was locked. However, there was no visible damage. There are no suspects.

A Pinebrook homeowner reported a vehicle burglary. He told deputies he observed several items were missing from his truck. He said he forgot to lock the vehicle overnight. Deputies have no suspects.