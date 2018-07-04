Sheriff’s Report: Man arrested for hit-and-run accident at Tanger Outlets

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, June 25, and Sunday, July 1, including a hit-and-run accident at Tanger Outlets.

Sunday, Jul 1

Dispatch received a report that a man was walking around a county facility with a gas can. He told deputies he had run out of gas, but when deputies approached the vehicle they arrested the driver and two passengers for outstanding warrants. They were also arrested under suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, June 30

Deputies responded to a fight in North Summit, but both men involved left the area before deputies arrived. One of the suspects was later located and arrested for two outstanding warrants and under suspicion of assault, domestic violence in the presences of a child, intoxication and propelling a substance at an officer.

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a report of two missing hikers in South Summit. They were located near the Zion Peak campground and given a ride back to their cabin.

Recommended Stories For You

Dispatch received a report that a white truck hit another vehicle in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets. Deputies later located the driver and he was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, no valid driver's license, providing false information on an accident report and possession of a controlled substance.

Friday, June 29

Search and Rescue responded to the Smith and Morehouse area in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest to help a 22-year-old woman who received a head injury while using a rope swing. She was transported to a hospital in the Salt Lake area via medical helicopter.

An antique fuel pump, trail camera and Wifi router were taken from a man's North Summit property.

Thursday, June 28

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, June 27

Dispatch received a report about a vehicle parked in a construction zone on Interstate 80. The vehicle left the area before deputies could arrive, but it was later stopped. Deputies allegedly found syringes with a brown substance inside of it. The driver and passenger were arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, June 26

A vehicle was found abandoned on a road in Kimball Junction. The owner of the vehicle returned as it was being towed, and he was arrested under suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies approached two women who were sitting in a vehicle underneath an interstate overpass. Both women had outstanding warrants and were arrested under suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Monday, June 25

No significant incidents were reported.