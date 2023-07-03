Sheriff’s Report: Man arrested for suspected DUI after hitting car, crashing into ditch

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday after he hit a vehicle and crashed his car again.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Willow Creek after a motorist reported his vehicle was hit by a construction truck. The driver said he and the other man exchanged information, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

However, the driver suspected the man had been drinking and driving. He asked law enforcement to respond.

Deputies located the suspect a short distance away from the original accident. The driver was found inside his vehicle, which was wrecked in a ditch.

A standardized field sobriety test was conducted, which the man performed poorly on.

He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Deputies also charged the man for possession of a THC vape pen and for having an open container of alcohol inside his vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a few other calls between Monday, June 26 and Sunday, July 2, including several traffic stops.

Friday, June 30

A traffic stop was conducted in Kimball Junction. Deputies discovered the driver had a revoked license and that he was an interlock-restricted driver. The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle without an interlock device and for driving without a valid license. He was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Tuesday, June 27

Deputies conducted a records check on a vehicle parked at Outlets Park City. The registered owner was determined to have an outstanding warrant for soliciting a prostitute. Deputies made contact with a woman inside the car and learned the suspect was in a Pinebrook bar. Deputies located the suspect. He was taken into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

A traffic stop was initiated on S.R. 224, just outside of Park City limits, on a grey Toyota for an expired registration. Deputies made contact with the driver and observed several open containers of alcohol. There was also the smell of alcohol coming from inside the cabin. The driver agreed to participate in a standardized field sobriety test, which she performed poorly on. She was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Deputies transported her to the Summit County Jail without incident. Charges indicate it was the woman’s second offense in 10 years.

Monday, June 26

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Peoa and noticed the smell of marijuana when they made contact with the driver. A vehicle search was performed. Deputies located a small amount of marijuana. The driver was given a citation and the items were booked into evidence.