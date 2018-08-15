Sheriff’s report: Man attempts to steal golf carts in Jeremy Ranch

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Aug. 6, Sunday, Aug. 12, including a report that a man was attempting to steal golf carts in the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Deputies responded to a domestic violence situation at a home in the Snyderville Basin and arrested a man under suspicion of assault.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for not having its lights on. The occupants of the vehicle admitted to drinking and the 19-year-old driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Multiple license plates were taken from vehicles in Park City and the Kimball Junction area.

Saturday, Aug. 11

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, Aug. 10

Deputies responded to an injury accident on a South Summit road after a white SUV crossed into the opposite lane, causing the collision. The driver of the SUV was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an interlock ignition device.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight between three people at a South Summit home and arrested a woman for suspicion of aggravated assault.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Kimball Junction area for expired registration and arrested the driver for suspicion of driving on a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Dispatch received a report of two men walking onto Interstate 80, banging on the doors of semi-trucks and climbing onto the trailers while the trucks were moving. Both men were arrested for multiple charges. One of the men was arrested under suspicion of providing false information to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The other was arrested for suspicion of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Two men who were panhandling on S.R. 224 in the Kimball Junction area told deputies their vehicle had run out of gas. When deputies found the vehicle, they discovered a third man and noticed a needle on the dash loaded with a substance. The man was arrested under suspicion of possession of a substance presumed to be heroin, possession of a substance presumed to be methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Two men were arrested for outstanding warrants in separate cases.

Dispatch received a report of a man attempting to steal a golf cart in the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood. He allegedly tried to enter several vehicles before taking the golf cart and was attempting to take another one when deputies arrived. He was arrested under suspicion of attempted vehicle theft, attempted theft and wrongful appropriation.

Monday, Aug. 6

Deputies approached a man sleeping in his vehicle in a South Summit parking lot and discovered drug paraphernalia. He was cited for the paraphernalia and released.

A deputy noticed a car driving on S.R. 224 with expired registration while patrolling in the area. When the car was stopped, the driver claimed his identification had been stolen and he gave a false name. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant and on suspicion of providing false information to a police officer and driving with expired registration.