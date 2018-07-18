Sheriff’s report: Man attempts to steal Sheriff’s Office vehicle

A 34-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle from the Summit County Sheriff's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man was seen attempting to enter the marked vehicle after it had been remote started, a Sheriff's Office report states. Deputies learned the man had entered a woman's vehicle in the Redstone area, but he exited the vehicle when she hit him in the head with a shoe.

The man admitted he had gotten into the woman's car and the Sheriff's Office vehicle because he was confused, the report states. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of criminal trespass and two counts of attempted theft of a vehicle.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, July 9, and Sunday, July 15, including a one-vehicle accident.

Sunday, July 15

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 because the license plate was not clearly visible. The driver was arrested for three outstanding warrants and driving on a suspended license.

Dispatch received a report that a woman was assaulted multiple times. When deputies arrived, the suspect snuck out through the back door. He was later found hiding in a bush and drinking a beer. He was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault, domestic violence in front of a child, obstruction of justice and intoxication.

Saturday, July 14

A man contacted dispatch after a fraudulent purchase was made with his credit card at a business in Kimball Junction.

Search and rescue responded to a report that a group of Boy Scouts and their leader were separated from the group. They were found safe.

Friday, July 13

Two licenses plates were stolen from a truck while it was parked on a Snyderville Basin road.

Thursday, July 12

A construction worker knocked over a stop sign on a road in the Basin.

Dispatch received a report that a suspicious vehicle was reported on a Basin road. When deputies approached the vehicle, they learned one of the passengers had an outstanding warrant. The other two were released.

Wednesday, July 11

Dispatch received a report of an assault that occurred in a Kimball Junction area neighborhood between two men. One of the men allegedly came out yelling at a group of children for playing soccer by his car when the other man came to the children's defense. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

Vehicle keys, cash and about 15 checks were taken from a vehicle while it was parked in the Basin. An investigation was underway.

Tuesday, July 10

Three men grabbed nine purses and a bag of purses that belonged to a customer at a store in Kimball Junction. Seven cup holder inserts and a rear bench seat were stolen from a boat while it was parked on a South Summit road.

Monday, July 9

A man took a chainsaw and other items from a business in the Kimball Junction area without paying. An employee described the man as white and in his mid-to-late 40s. He left in a large white van with rear fender flares.

Dispatch received a report of a one-vehicle accident where a power pole was knocked over along a South Summit road. The driver was transported to the hospital. When she was released, she was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, using a handheld device while driving and failing to drive in one lane.