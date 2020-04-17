Sheriff’s report: Man coughs on convenience store clerk; half-nude woman found eating vanilla extract paste, cited for DUI





A man who purposefully coughed on a convenience store clerk was cited with two class B misdemeanors punishable by up to six months in jail, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had responded Sunday to the “Blue Roof” 7-Eleven on Silver Springs Drive for a report of a man who had coughed on an employee after being told the fountain drink machine was closed due to Summit County Health Department orders.

Deputies found the 63-year-old Park City man and cited him for propelling a bodily substance and threat of violence.

In another notable case, a half-nude woman was found at 4 a.m. attempting to consume vanilla extract paste in the driver’s seat of a Porsche that had slowly rolled into the barriers in front of Smith’s Food and Drug. Several empty bottles of vanilla extract were located in the vehicle. Deputies had responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven into the cement barriers at low speed. The 47-year-old Park City woman behind the wheel was incoherent and still attempting to drive. Deputies indicated the woman was uncooperative, incoherent and nude from the waist down. She was transported to the hospital, cited for DUI and released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 6, and Sunday, April 12, including several vehicle burglaries.

Saturday, April 11

Deputies pulled over a vehicle containing five teenagers for not having its headlights on. After smelling marijuana, two 18-year-old men were cited and released for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A separate 18-year-old was released without penalty, and two 17-year-olds were released to their respective parents.

An Oakley resident reported their checkbook had been stolen, resulting in two fraudulent check transactions. The victim resolved the transactions with their financial institution. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A Weber Canyon cabin owner reported that sometime since the end of January, someone had broken into the cabin and stolen keys to recreational vehicles. Deputies indicated there was no suspect information and no surveillance footage.

Friday, April 10

A thief stole golf clubs and tools from an unlocked car parked overnight Wednesday near the Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club. Deputies indicated there was no physical or surveillance evidence available.

Thursday, April 9

Sheriff’s deputies participated in three drive-by birthday celebrations

Deputies deployed tire spikes on Interstate 80 eastbound near Kimball Junction and successfully spiked the tires of a stolen pickup truck. Utah Highway Patrol requested assistance with the case and was able to stop the vehicle after it had been incapacitated and arrest the driver.

Deputies took a report from a Francis man who reported his anxiety medication had been stolen. The man needed a report to refill the prescription and deputies indicated there was no evidence about the theft.

Two vehicles were broken into overnight in the general area of Bear Hollow and Silver Springs Drive, just across from one another on S.R. 224. One man reported several items of value had been stolen, while another victim had $30 and two pairs of sunglasses taken. Deputies indicted they did not have a suspect or leads but would patrol the area at night.

Wednesday, April 8

Deputies assisted the Kamas Police Department with a suspect who was resisting arrest after a vehicle chase and helped put him into a patrol vehicle.

Tuesday, April 7

The West Valley Police Department found a vehicle that was stolen in Summit County on March 21 and indicated they had arrested two suspects. Deputies indicated the vehicle was removed from a national database of stolen property, that the owner picked it up and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Monday, April 6

Deputies responded to a Bear Hollow residence just before 3 a.m. for a report of juveniles running into and out of a car. They found eight youths in the car along with several open cans of beer and a small amount of marijuana. Deputies indicated the driver took the vehicle without his mother’s permission, that the youths were released to their parents or guardians and that charges would be screened with the County Attorney’s Office.