Sheriff’s report: Man points shotgun at wife and son

A family argument in Silver Springs led to a father pointing a shotgun at his wife and son, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 33-year-old son was visiting home and the family had been drinking when they began to argue, according to the report. The fight turned physical, after which the 69-year-old Park City man retrieved a Winchester shotgun from his bedroom.

The man’s wife called the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies arrested him on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail. Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said five 12-gauge shotgun shells were also taken into evidence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 22, including a man trying to take his child away from the child’s mother and a complaint of an assault by a 94-year-old man.

Sunday, Sept. 22

An argument over a pitchfork in Coalville led to two people being told they could not return to several addresses. The pair had rented a property from the person who made the complaint, and after questions arose about the ownership of the pitchfork, they came to that person’s residence and threatened to kick the door down.

Deputies spotted a traffic barrel wedged underneath a pickup truck attempting to enter Interstate 80 at Jeremy Ranch and pulled the vehicle over. The driver, a 59-year-old Park City woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, having an open container and other violations. Deputies also witnessed the vehicle driving in a closed area of a construction zone and hitting several barrels in an attempt to get back to the on-ramp. She could only complete one of the field sobriety tests due to her impairment.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Summit County Search and Rescue was dispatched to Shadow Lake to assist with an injured hiker. The individual was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.

A man tried to take his infant son from the child’s mother, who is now involved with a different man. That man claimed the father threatened him and pushed the mother, who denied the physical assault. Deputies indicated charges would be screened with the County Attorney’s Office and the case would be referred to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.

Thursday, Sept. 19

A man riding the rails was arrested on drug charges after Union Pacific reported the trespassing incident to the Sheriff’s Office. The 51-year-old California man had left the train car and was hiding under the train when deputies arrived. They found marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia and arrested him without incident.

A 60-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested for DUI after deputies observed him leaving the driving lane on Hwy. 150.

A car stereo was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight in Summit Park.

A stolen debit card was used at multiple locations, including at a Kimball Junction store and to withdraw cash from the East Side victim’s account. Deputies indicated the case was active.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Deputies unsuccessfully searched the area around Smith’s Food and Drug in Kimball Junction for a man who stole a generator out of the back of a pickup truck parked at the store. An employee witnessed the theft and reported it to deputies, who indicated they would follow up after reviewing video footage.

The smell of cigarette smoke alerted a woman that she had been the victim of theft. When she got into her car at a Pinebrook apartment complex, she noticed the smell and found her purse missing, which included her children’s social security cards and her debit card. Before she could put a hold on her account, the card was used at a Walmart in Salt Lake City.

A vehicle parked in front of its owner’s residence was burglarized in Summit Park overnight. The man came out to see personal effects on the seat and floor and several items missing. Deputies indicated they would check with neighbors about possible surveillance footage.

A man reported he is being harassed by his soon-to-be ex-wife, who continually calls and texts him though he’s told her to stop. The harassment may be in violation of the wife’s plea in abeyance and deputies indicated the case would be screened with the County Attorney’s Office.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

A rollover crash on Democrat Alley in Kamas caused minor injuries to the vehicle’s driver and passenger, who were transported to the hospital. Deputies observed alcohol near the scene and smelled alcohol on the driver, a 21-year-old Kamas man. He consented to a blood draw and deputies indicated charges would be screened contingent on the results.

While out hunting, a man found a pistol in the Uinta mountains. He contacted deputies to report it and said he might like to keep the gun.

Two women at a Pinebrook apartment complex separately reported receiving threatening text messages, one from a best friend’s brother and the other from an ex-boyfriend. They sought no-contact orders and deputies informed the women that such orders would need to come from the legal system.

Monday, Sept. 16

A 42-year-old Summit Park man reported being assaulted by his 94-year-old neighbor following a dispute about the elderly neighbor’s ability to drive. The younger man alleges the older man had been arguing with him and his wife, had hit him four times with a closed fist in the arm and chest and had driven off the side of his driveway multiple times. Both men were told not to go on the other’s property. Deputies indicated assault charges would be screened with the County Attorney’s Office.

A man’s adult daughter found a suicide note in an email and the family alerted the Sheriff’s Office, which put out a missing person notification, describing the Park City man as endangered. His wife notified authorities after he left home Sunday night and did not return. The man was later found deceased in a neighboring county.