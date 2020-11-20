Sheriff’s report: Man runs out of store with 16 pairs of headphones





A man ran out the front doors of a Kimball Junction store with hundreds of dollars of stolen merchandise, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the man entered a Kimball Junction electronics store, grabbed 16 pairs of headphones and ran out of the front door, according to the report.

Deputies indicated they reviewed surveillance footage but that identifying the suspect was challenging because he was wearing a mask.

Deputies indicated the reporting deputy would follow up on the case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 15, including a BMW that was stolen while it was left running outside and an Oakley man kicking in a neighbor’s door to retrieve his laundry.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Deputies responded to a Francis home for a report of a man who had made suicidal statements to a friend. Mental health and medical personnel assisted the man after deputies called him out of the home. Deputies indicated the man had access to weapons inside the family’s home and that they assisted family members during the incident.

A man reported the someone smashed a window and stole items from his vehicle while it was parked at a Summit Park trailhead for about four hours in the middle of the day. Deputies indicated a stolen credit card was used at the Kimball Junction Walmart and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Employees of a Kimball Junction car rental agency reported finding a handgun under the driver’s seat of a recently returned vehicle when they were cleaning it. The employees did not have access to rental records and deputies indicated the weapon was booked into evidence for safekeeping.

Friday, Nov. 13

A woman reported someone had broken into her vehicle while it was parked in an underground parking garage in Kimball Junction in the middle of the day. She said the doors were locked but the windows were cracked, and the thief apparently forced the driver’s side window down to enter the vehicle. She reported she was missing a duffel bag filled with shoes and clothes and deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

A Pinebrook man reported that someone had fraudulently opened several accounts in his name at various businesses. He said he hadn’t lost any money and that he’d closed the accounts and frozen his credit.

A Summit Park man reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole his school laptop. Deputies indicated the laptop was listed on a national database of stolen goods.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

A woman reported someone had stolen a garage door opener from her unlocked vehicle parked in Pinebrook sometime in the past week. Deputies indicated there was no evidence and that they had no leads.

Monday, Nov. 9

A 39-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault after deputies responded to a Kimball Junction apartment. Deputies indicated they interviewed both the man and woman who were involved and determined the man was the primary aggressor. He was highly intoxicated and cleared by medical personnel before being booked into the Summit County jail.

A 36-year-old Oakley man was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief after another man reported he kicked in the door to his home to retrieve his laundry. Deputies indicated the man who reported the crime went to bed and locked his door while the other man had yet to retrieve his laundry. The victim awoke to the sound of his door being kicked in.

A man reported his BMW was stolen from a Pinebrook apartment complex when he left it running and unlocked while he went into an apartment to retrieve an article of clothing. Deputies indicated the vehicle was listed on a national database of stolen goods and that they had no witnesses or suspects.