Sheriff’s report: Man threatens to slap woman during fight over unleashed dog





A 39-year-old Park City man threatened to slap a 46-year-old Park City woman during a fight about a dog being off leash, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The argument occurred on Bitner Road on Friday, with the woman reporting the man became belligerent and threatening after she confronted him about leashing his dog, according to the report.

Multiple witnesses corroborated the account that the man threatened the woman, including threatening to slap her.

Deputies indicated the altercation did not turn physically violent and that the case would be screened through the County Attorney’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 15, and Sunday, June 21, including a grandmother being scammed out of $6,000 and multiple DUIs.

Sunday, June 21

A canoe was stolen sometime over the winter from a subdivision in Silver Creek. Deputies indicated there was no information about a potential suspect and the case would be closed.

Saturday, June 20

Deputies conducted traffic enforcement in Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook and received several traffic complaints throughout the day.

A 51-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested after deputies approached a suspicious vehicle parked near the entrance to East Canyon in Jeremy Ranch. Deputies found the man had five outstanding warrants and booked him into jail.

Friday, June 19

A 36-year-old Samak man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to a report of an unconscious male parked at a gas pump at a Kamas gas station. The man was evaluated and cleared by medical personnel and then performed poorly on field sobriety tests, which were conducted after deputies observed an open container of vodka next to him.

A handgun reported missing last June was returned to its owner after someone found it in the Uintas near the Duchesne Tunnel.

Wednesday, June 17

Summit County Search and Rescue conducted swift water rescue training.

Tuesday, June 16

A 37-year-old Francis woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after her vehicle hit a tree on Old Ranch Road. When deputies arrived on scene, the woman was too intoxicated to perform field sobriety tests and deputies obtained a warrant to test her blood for its alcohol concentration. She was also charged with driving with an open container.

Monday, June 15

A 42-year-old Wanship woman was arrested after being discharged from the hospital for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Tollgate Canyon Road. When deputies arrived on scene they found the woman exhibiting obvious signs of impairment and numerous open containers of alcohol. She was transported to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

A Silver Springs man reported his daughter’s bike had been stolen from their front yard on Friday. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to detectives to check a database of pawn shops.

A Pinebrook grandmother is out $6,000 after a person contacted her and said her grandson was in jail. She transferred $2,000 three times using a money transfer application but stopped after contacting her grandson and realizing she had been scammed. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.