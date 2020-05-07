Sheriff’s report: Man with BB gun shoots out Outlets Park City windows

Outlets Park City was the scene of at least six incidents of apparent vandalism overnight Saturday as four cars and two stores had glass shot out with a BB gun, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported burglary at an outlet store and found the glass in the front doors had been shattered, but no burglar inside. According to the report, deputies investigated and determined a man had shot the glass out of the doors around 2 a.m. and tried to enter the store but was unsuccessful.

Later that morning, the manager of another outlet store reported its front doors had also been damaged by a BB gun.

Deputies indicated the case would be sent to the Investigations Division.

Support Local Journalism Donate



According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 27, and Sunday, May 3, including multiple incidents of domestic violence and a stolen anvil in Coalville.

Sunday, May 3

A family fight brought deputies to Bear Hollow, but they determined the interaction had not turned violent and no crime had been committed. A mother and her son had argued earlier in the day, and he returned later and pounded on the door to be allowed back inside. The mother said she was upset at her son for not picking up after himself and taking things that didn’t belong to him.

Saturday, May 2

Deputies separated a father and son after an argument about ordering pizza led to a minor physical altercation. Deputies determined no crime had been committed.

A Coalville man reported someone had stolen an anvil from his property. The case was referred to the Investigations Division to check a database of pawn shops.

Friday, May 1

A patient at a Salt Lake Valley hospital reported she had been the victim of domestic violence and deputies arrested her husband, a 31-year-old Park City man, on suspicion of domestic violence assault and violating a protective order. Deputies found him at their Redstone home and booked him into the Summit County Jail, and referred the case to the Summit County victim’s advocate.

A 62-year-old Kamas woman died at her home and was found by her husband. She had been in failing health.

Wednesday, April 29

Summit County Search and Rescue worked with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew to continue the search for Carl Crumrine, the hunter who went missing in the Uinta Mountains last fall.

Deputies took a report of a burglary from last month in which a wallet was stolen from a vehicle at the Canyons Village base area of Park City Mountain Resort.

Deputies successfully revived a woman undergoing a heroin overdose at a Kimball Junction residence. The deputies arrived on scene before medical personnel did and administered Naloxone to the 37-year-old Park City woman, who was unconscious at the time. Medical personnel transported her to the hospital soon after.

Tuesday, April 28

A 78-year-old man was cited for retail theft after a Silver Creek store reported the man had stolen multiple items over the course of a year while working there. The man admitted to the thefts.

Monday, April 27

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in Promontory but found no one in the house. The homeowner said footprints found upstairs were likely his and that nothing had been taken.