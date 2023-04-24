Sheriff’s Report: Meth, heroin and stolen mail found during I-80 traffic stop

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested three people on Interstate 80 for drug-related charges.

The vehicle the trio was traveling in was stopped around 11 p.m. in an eastbound lane near mile marker 146, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The driver was going nearly 90 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Deputies conducted a roadside interview and opted to deploy K9 Spike on the vehicle. The canine displayed a positive alert for narcotics.

The driver was found to have an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, according to the report. Around 55 grams of meth was also discovered stuffed inside the passenger’s jacket.

Deputies also searched the vehicle. They located more meth as well as heroin, oxycodone, paraphernalia and mail belonging to other people.

Three people were transported to the Summit County Jail on multiple charges including possession of drugs and paraphernalia as well as mail theft. One of the individuals also faces a distribution charge.

The Sheriff’s Office has previously said drug runners often use I-80 to move narcotics east toward the Midwest. They often head back west once they receive payment.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, April 17 and Sunday, April 23, including reports of a stolen vehicle, wanted individuals and DUI.

Sunday, April 23

A vehicle was stopped in Canyons Village for a registration/traffic violation. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted. Deputies located a small amount of raw marijuana. The driver was cited and released. The vehicle was impounded for a revoked registration.

Saturday, April 22

Deputies were dispatched to Silver Summit. While responding to the incident, they conducted a record check which revealed an active warrant for a theft of services charge for the involved individual. The suspect was arrested.

An auto theft was reported in Pinebrook. Deputies confirmed a 2014 Acura RDX had been stolen sometime between 8 p.m. the night before and 5 a.m. on Saturday. The registered owner said she had many of her personal belongings in the car that she was planning to move to Boston. The vehicle was listed as stolen.

Deputies attempted to locate an individual who they planned to trespass from all Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples in Summit County.

Summit County Search and Rescue was notified of a welfare check in the Bald Mountain area. Two skiers were reported overdue. However, the individuals contacted Summit County Dispatch when they received cell phone service, before Search and Rescue was dispatched.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-80 was observed making several lane violations. Deputies stopped the vehicle and noticed the smell of alcohol emitting from the driver. The driver performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested. Evidence was collected and booked at the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on Main Street in Coalville. They noticed open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle while speaking with the driver. Deputies also observed several signs of intoxication. A proper and thorough DUI investigation could not be conducted due to “a language barrier.” The driver was arrested on several charges. He was booked into the Summit County Jail without incident.

Friday, April 21

Deputies were notified that a man wanted for aggravated sexual offenses was believed to be in the Kimball Junction area with his girlfriend. The suspect vehicle was located by a deputy in a grocery store parking lot, who made contact with the woman driving and the man in the passenger seat. The man was identified as the wanted individual. He was taken into custody and turned over to Utah Adult Probation and Patrol officers. Deputies located a small amount of methamphetamine on the man and in the woman’s purse. The woman was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on numerous charges, including possessing a controlled substance and harboring a fugitive. Additional charges for the man will be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Thursday, April 20

A man in Trailside reported that his son had smoked marijuana in the residence. Deputies did not find any marijuana. A bong was taken and booked into evidence for destruction. No further action was taken.

Tuesday, April 18

Deputies observed a vehicle making several lane violations on I-80 and initiated a traffic stop. The smell of marijuana was detected from inside the vehicle while the responding deputy spoke with the driver. A probable cause search yielded a half pound of raw marijuana and approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine. Special Enforcement Unit deputies also responded to assist with the investigation. The suspect was arrested and the evidence was collected.

A registration check was conducted on a vehicle in the Snyderville Basin and revealed an expired registration and no valid insurance. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver informed deputies he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and he did not have a medical marijuana card. A subsequent vehicle search revealed marijuana and a partially empty can of an alcoholic beverage. The driver was not found to be intoxicated. He was issued a citation for multiple violations and released. Deputies seized the evidence.

Monday, April 17

Deputies conducted a registration check on a vehicle in Silver Creek, which returned as expired. A traffic stop was initiated and the male driver was unable to provide identification. The driver provided a false name as well as two different dates of birth. The information provided to deputies did not provide any results. They used an electronic fingerprint scanner, which revealed the man’s identity. He was found to have a suspended driver’s license, an ignition interlock restriction violation and several active warrants in neighboring counties. The driver was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

A vehicle was stopped in Kimball Junction or a traffic violation after the driver was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a citation.

Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Coalville. A man involved in the incident was found to be heavily intoxicated and was uncooperative. He was taken into custody on several domestic violence-related charges.