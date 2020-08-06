Sheriff’s report: Mom investigated for child abuse after fight while taking phone away from 16-year-old





The Summit County Attorney’s Office is screening charges related to child abuse after a 16-year-old girl reported her mother choked, kicked and knelt on her while trying to take her phone away, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies indicated the mother, a 37-year-old Park City woman, had tried to take the child’s phone away as a punishment. When the teen refused to relinquish the phone, a physical fight occurred between the mother and daughter. Deputies indicated the girl had abrasions and red marks on her neck, wrists, hips and back that were consistent with her story.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, July 27, and Sunday, Aug. 2, including a successful investigation into a string of burglaries around Kimball Junction and several incidents of fraud.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Summit County Search and Rescue was paged for two incidents involving local bodies of water, but the victims were located safely before rescue teams arrived.

A missing FedEx package that had been reported delivered to a residence near Canyons Village turned up empty in a neighbor’s trash can. Deputies indicated they had unsuccessfully attempted to contact the neighbor.

A Jeremy Ranch resident reported their roommate was highly intoxicated and had warrants out for her arrest. Deputies confirmed the warrants and took the 31-year-old Sale Lake City woman into custody.

A vehicle parked at a trailhead in the Uinta Mountains was burglarized, with the thief using a key to enter the vehicle and making off with several credit cards. Deputies indicated the cards were later used in Salt Lake County and that there were no suspects.

Friday, July 31

A deputy responded to a brush fire near Murdock Basin in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Fire officials did not request additional Sheriff’s Office resources at that time.

A 26-year-old Park City man was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Deputies saw the man park in a church parking lot around 11 p.m. and smelled marijuana when they approached the vehicle. The man initially refused to leave the vehicle, and when he did, after handing over a joint, he locked the vehicle behind him and attempted to refuse entry to the deputies. Deputies arrested the man and searched the truck, finding marijuana and other paraphernalia. The man’s cat, who was in the vehicle at the time, was released to animal control, while the pickup was impounded.

A 2000 Nissan Altima stolen from a Coalville mechanic was located in Wyoming after deputies had listed it on a national database of stolen goods. The victim arranged to retrieve the vehicle the next day and deputies indicated there was no suspect information but that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A woman reported her purse, containing several credit cards, was stolen from her residence near Wanship during a party. Deputies indicated the woman suspected a friend of a friend of stealing the purse and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up.

A man reported two mountain bikes were stolen from his pickup truck parked overnight in Bear Hollow. The man said he left four bikes in the bed of the truck, and he returned the next morning to find the cable lock had been cut and the two adult bikes missing. Deputies indicated the man was not able to provide serial numbers for the bikes and that there was no surveillance footage to review.

A woman reported her son had left her car parked unlocked overnight in Bear Hollow with the key fob inside the vehicle. She found the vehicle had been moved overnight, that there was new damage to the front bumper and that her son’s wallet had been stolen and his debit had been used fraudulently several times. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Deputies used surveillance footage from a burglary in Newpark to identify three suspects who had been arrested for a previous burglary in the area. After securing a warrant, deputies searched the home and vehicle of one of the suspects and found items from the second burglary and found stolen items had been pawned in the suspect’s name over the preceding months, including two electric scooters that had been stolen in the Kimball Junction area weeks earlier. Deputies arrested the three suspects, who were from Wanship and Park City.

Thursday, July 30

Deputies arrested a man for an outstanding warrant near the Mayflower exit of U.S. 40.

A man reported his car had been broken into at a Kilby Road apartment complex and thieves had taken construction tools and some electronics from the vehicle. After reviewing surveillance video, deputies indicated that the suspects resembled those in a similar previous case, but that they remained unable to identify them. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A woman reported that her daughter’s hoverboard was stolen after it was left outside of a Jeremy Ranch residence. Deputies indicated there were no leads and the case was taken for information purposes.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage related to fraudulent bank transactions and logged a signed receipt from the suspect into evidence. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

An Oakley man is out $400 after accepting a check that later bounced when he sold a generator to a person who lives in another state.

Wednesday, July 29

A Trailside woman reported she was being harassed by a financial company based in Coalville, but deputies are investigating her for potential fraud related to home payments. The woman borrowed $33,000 from the financial company using her house as collateral, and when she didn’t repay the loan, the company attempted foreclosure. The woman changed ownership of the house to a different LLC, and deputies indicated the Investigations Division would investigate potential fraud at the request of the county attorney.

A Pinebrook man reported his vehicle was broken into overnight and his wallet was stolen. He later received notice his credit cards were used in the Salt Lake Valley and the store was able to provide surveillance footage of the suspects. Deputies indicated they were unable to identify the suspects, whom they linked to another vehicle burglary later in the week, and forwarded this case to the Investigations Division.

A man reported his custom-built trailer was stolen overnight near Canyons Village. Deputies indicated they had no suspects or evidence and that there was no serial number or documentation related to the trailer so they could not list it on a national database for stolen goods. The case was closed.

A Trailside man reported he was selling a bike on KSL and someone sent him a check for double the asking price. He returned half the amount, some $1,500, and found out days later that the check bounced. Deputies indicated the man lost $1,500 and the case was closed, but that the man still had the bike.

Tuesday, July 28

Summit County Search and Rescue crews and drone operators assisted in looking for a woman related to a request to check on a person’s welfare. She was located in good condition.

Monday, July 27

Deputies arrested two Wyoming residents for drug and weapons offenses after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the town of Wahsatch. A record search found that both the 44-year-old woman and the 45-year-old man had outstanding warrants.

Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Park City man on suspicion of domestic violence in the presence of children after a woman reported he hit her in the head and injured her hand during an altercation on Kilby Road. Deputies indicated the woman had injuries consistent with an assault and that the altercation had taken place in front of their two small children.

A 24-year-old Payson woman was arrested after a Canyons Village hotel reported that she had hit four vehicles in the hotel’s parking structure before leaving. Deputies saw her driving when she returned to the hotel and cited her for DUI after she failed field sobriety tests.

A Kimball Junction man filed a report of multiple fraudulent charges to his credit account.

A man arranged to sell a laptop on an online platform. He sent the laptop before receiving payment, which was never sent. Instead, the recipient of the computer asked the man to send additional money in the form of gift cards.

An 80-year-old Park City man died at a Bear Hollow residence. Deputies indicated the man had been treated for health issues and that the state medical examiner conducted an investigation.