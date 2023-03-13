Sheriff’s Report: More than 150 grams of marijuana recovered after Kimball Junction traffic stop

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

What started as a routine traffic stop for Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies evolved into the discovery of more than 150 grams of marijuana in Kimball Junction on Saturday.

The vehicle was initially stopped by deputies on North Landmark Drive for failing to use turn signals, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. However, the passenger exited the car and began to run when the vehicle came to a stop.

Deputies issued multiple commands for the man to stop, but the suspect continued to run. Law enforcement later located him in the area on foot.

The man was carrying a backpack containing 128 grams of marijuana, a scale, drug paraphernalia and $2,175 in cash, according to the report. He was transported to the Summit County Jail on multiple charges including distribution of marijuana and failure to stop.

The 16-year-old driver was also taken into custody. Deputies searched the vehicle and located an additional 33.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was released to his father and issued a juvenile court referral.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, March 6, and Sunday, March 12, including traffic stops, a vehicle theft and criminal mischief.

Sunday, March 12

A vehicle was stopped in Silver Summit for a moving violation while deputies performed traffic enforcement. The driver was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Salt Lake City. A K9 was deployed and showed positive alerting behavior for the presence of narcotics. Deputies located drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested.

Deputies assisted the Park City Police Department with locating a suspect involved in an aggravated domestic assault. The individual was located in the county.

Saturday, March 11

A vehicle registration check on S.R. 224 revealed a felony warrant for the registered owner. The vehicle was stopped after the driver was identified as the registered owner. A K9 was deployed and displayed a positive alert for detecting narcotics. A subsequent search revealed a small amount of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested.

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to the Smith and Morehouse area for a stranded snowmobiler. The individual was located in good condition.

Friday, March 10

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol with dozens of slide-offs, accidents and abandoned vehicles due to winter weather. Several unoccupied vehicles were expected to be located throughout the day as many people could not move them or have them towed.

Search and Rescue was notified of stuck skiers near Guardsman’s pass. The call was transferred when it was determined the area was in Wasatch County.

A vehicle was stuck in the middle of a Kimball Junction road due to weather conditions. Deputies observed glass pipes and small baggies with white powder inside while speaking with the driver. The vehicle was searched. Multiple pieces of paraphernalia and nearly seven grams of marijuana were located. The driver was arrested.

Thursday, March 9

Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist with the avalanche in Upper Weber Canyon. They were still working during the night shift.

Wednesday, March 8

Deputies were dispatched to Summit Park for criminal mischief. A woman was trying to enter her adult son’s home while he was inside, and broke a back window. The man did not want his mother inside the residence. The woman left the area and returned to her own home. Deputies contacted the woman, who said she broke the window because she was told to do so. She was arrested.

Deputies were dispatched to Pinebrook for an injury accident. A vehicle failed to yield the right of way to another car as it turned from Balsam Drive onto West Kilby Road. A passenger in the backseat of the vehicle that did not yield was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies were dispatched to Silver Summit for vehicle theft. The woman went to her truck around 8:45 a.m. to go to work and realized it was not parked in the driveway. The vehicle was tracked to Murray using the FordPass app. The woman’s husband located the truck. The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake was notified.

A 55-year-old man was located at the transit center in Kimball Junction, from which he had previously been trespassed. The man was highly intoxicated and could not stand up or care for himself while deputies spoke with him. The Park City Fire District responded and transported the man to a hospital for medical care.

Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction for an active domestic violence call. A suspect vehicle was observed leaving the area, and incoming deputies intercepted it. They identified the suspect, who was detained while deputies investigated the address where the report was made. Multiple items were observed to have been damaged or destroyed by the suspect, who was living there. The suspect was arrested.

Tuesday, March 7

Trespassing was reported at a hotel in Newpark. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered the complainant had trespassed a 25-year-old man from the property the day before. The complainant reported the man was back. Deputies arrested the man.

Deputies conducting a traffic stop in Silver Creek noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search yielded several items of drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation and the items were seized as evidence.

A verbal domestic disturbance was reported in Jeremy Ranch. Deputies learned the male suspect had a prior history of physical assault upon their arrival. They collected statements from those involved and determined the man was the predominant aggressor. He was taken into custody for several domestic violence-related offenses. The man was heavily intoxicated during the investigation. After being cleared medically, he was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Monday, March 6

Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction for a fight in progress. The parties had separated and left the scene by the time law enforcement arrived. One individual later went to the Sheriff’s Office to report the incident. He said he was assaulted by a former friend. Deputies planned to follow up.

A woman was asked to consent to a search of the purse she was holding during an investigation in the Snyderville Basin. She consented, and deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine as well as a pipe with burnt white residue inside. The woman admitted that the purse belonged to her and that she knew there was meth in it. She was arrested on drug-related charges.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on S.R. 224 after a records check indicated a vehicle had no insurance. They noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed user amounts of marijuana. A juvenile was located inside the vehicle and had access to the marijuana. The driver was arrested on numerous charges.